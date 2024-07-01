IIT Bhubaneswar creates Sensitization on New Criminal Laws

Bhubaneswar : While the Government of India has implemented the New Criminal Laws of the country from 1st July 2024, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar organized a series of events to spread awareness about the new laws and sensitized the members of the Institute on the various aspects of the new legal provisions. It may be mentioned that India has implemented Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, replacing the British era colonial laws, namely, the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 (Original version 1882) and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 respectively. As part of this awareness drive, a one-day workshop was organized by the Institute on 1st July 2024.

Dr. Suman Dash Bhattamishra, Faculty of Criminal Law, National Law University Odisha, Cuttack; Ms. Namrata Chaddha, Senior Advocate and Ex-member of State Women’s Commission Odisha; and Mr. Akshaya Kumar Nayak, OPS, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Instructor, Cyber Crime Investigation and Forensic graced the occasion as speakers. In her talk, Dr Bhattamishra highlighted the Important aspects on New Criminal Law, with special focus on the changes and prospective Ms. Chaddha discussed on Women and Child welfare, and Prevention of Sexual Harassment at workplace in New Criminal Law. Mr. Nayak deliberated on Cyber Crime and its Prevention in New Criminal Law. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar; Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean-Student Affairs; Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar, Dr. Manaswini Behera, Chairperson, Internal Complaint Committee, and other senior members of the Institute were present on the occasion. Dr. Kodanda Ram Mangipudi, President, Student Gymkhana proposed a vote of thanks.

In this series, for sensitization of members of IIT Bhubaneswar about the New Criminal laws, the Institute organized an awareness seminar on the subject on 22nd June. Dr. Sarthak Sarangi, IPS, Odisha (in the rank of DIG Police) graced the occasion and sensitized the members of the Institute about the New Criminal Law. He elaborately discussed the different modifications being made through the implementation of the new Criminal Laws and addressed the queries of the audience.

As part of the drive, a poster competition and quiz competition were also conducted among the members of the Institute.