Bhubaneswar: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar conducted the celebration of its 14th Foundation Day on 12th February 2022. Dr Rajagopala Chidambaram, DAE Homi Bhabha Chair Professor, former Principal Scientific Adviser to Government of India, and former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission graced the celebration and delivered an outstanding Foundation Day lecture on “Achievements in Indian Science & Technology: Raman Effect to Nuclear Power”. Prof Dhanush Dhari Misra, Former Chairman BOG, IIT (ISM) Dhanbad graced as the Guest of Honour on the occasion. The event was presided over by Prof R V Raja Kumar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar. The event was organized in hybrid more with physical presence as well as virtual presence of the fraternity and guests.

Prof Raja Kumar briefly highlighted the journey of the institute and the rapid strides it is making in its development, today. He said, “The foundation stone for the institute was laid on this day in 2009 where a modern new age IIT is standing at the advanced stages of completing its 2nd phase of constructions. The institute made its first shifting to the permanent campus on 18th July 20015 and completed the shifting by 14th Feb 2018. The campus was dedicated to the nation by Shri Narendra Modi, hon’ble Prime minister on 24th Dec 2018. The campus has clean and green environment and has grown to uniquely offer single seated accommodations to its students, despite having the 2nd largest student strength amongst the 2nd generation IIT’s”.

While speaking about the recent achievements at the institute, he said, “in its commitment to provide education on par with the cream of global standards, the institute brought its students in batches to the campus most of them by Sept 2021, ensured vaccination of all and initiated running classes with physical presence from Sept 2021. In the student placements including median pay packages there is a rise to the tune of 15-20 rise over the last year and these are on par with the best of the senior IIT’s. As of now 80 and 60% of undergraduate and postgraduate students are already placed”.

On highlighting some R&D efforts, he said, “IIT Bhubaneswar received its first set of semiconductor integrated circuit designed at the instituted and fabricated at SCL, Chandigarh, and some waiting delivery from fabs of TSMC, Taiwan. The institute is confident of assuring the industry about the availability of the expertise in chip designs as well as process technology in Odisha, now. Similarly in the area of augmented and virtual reality too the institute has been engaged to help creating an ecosystem of research, technology and entrepreneurship development besides several areas

Dr. Rajagopala Chidambaram, Chief Guest expressed his happiness for being a part of the 14th Foundation Day celebrations. He expressed the contributions of IIT Bhubaneswar will be globally recognizing and remarkable in creating outstanding graduates and new knowledge. IIT Bhubaneswar is also a path of the Bhubaneswar City knowledge innovation. He also said that International collaboration is the order of the day. It can be enabled through NKN. Nuclear power can be utilized for rural developments and advancement of technology. He further said that the Institute should learn from the culture and the way of doing research from the senior scientists of the country. He credited the director for his visionary approach, new ideas, future plans, leadership, tireless efforts and sheer determination which led the Institute to scale new heights.

Prof. Dhanush Dhari Misra, Guest of Honour gave a brief history of the IIT system in general and IIT Bhubaneswar in particular. He lauded the institute for its outstanding performance in the placement of students and success rate in sanctioning of projects in comparison with the other institutes and wished a further improvement in the project proposal submission rate.

Prof. R.V. Raja Kumar in the presence of Dr Chidambaram and Prof Mishra felicitated the faculty staff and students of the Institute for teaching excellence, meritorious service to the institute, and meritorious service to the student community, respectively on this historic occasion. Those honoured with teaching excellence award includes Dr Nijwm Wary, Dr Srinivas Bhaskar Karanki, Dr Raj Kumar Guduru and Dr Siddhartha Suruj Borkotoky.

Director’s Commendation for Meritorious Services were awarded to Dr. Mansoor Ahmed Khan, Medical Officer and the team Medical Unit, shri Pradip Kumar Poddar and Shri Ajaya Kumar Kandi.

Director’s Commendation for Meritorious Performance amongst students were awarded to

Mr Swapnil More, and Ms. Sravya.

Also present on the occasion were Prof Damodar Acharyya, former director, IIT Kharagpur, Dr. Praveen Kumar Mehta, Distinguished Scientist & DG ACE, DRDO and his team, Prof. P V Satyam, Dean Student Affairs, Prof Saroj Nayak, Dean (faculty), Prof R G Sastry, Shri Debaraj Rath, Registrar, and several faculty members, staff, students of IIT Bhubaneswar and guests of IIT Bhubaneswar.

