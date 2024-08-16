IIT Bhubaneswar celebrates 78th Independence Day with commitment for New Odisha and Viksit Bharat

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar has joined the Nation in celebrating the 78th Independence Day of India with the theme of this year ‘Viksit Bharat @2047’. While the state of Odisha is all set for a socio-economic revamp and India is marching ahead with its plan towards making India a developed country, IIT Bhubaneswar has reiterated its commitment to contribute towards a New Odisha and Viksit Bharat. Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of the Institute hoisted the National Flag on the occasion.

In his Independence Day Address, Prof. Karmalkar highlighted the roadmap of IIT Bhubaneswar to be a partner in the development of India through new milestones in research and innovation in line with the goals set for a Viksit Bharat by the 100th year of India’s Independence. He also mentioned various actions taken so far and the plans for the implementation of National Education Policy-2020. Prof. Karmalkar also emphasized on the activities being taken up by the Institute towards the development of entrepreneurship and start-up ecosystem across the State of Odisha.

The celebration also showcased March-Past by the security unit, National Cadet Corps (NCC) and exciting performances by the students and staff of the Institute. Among others, Prof. Rajesh Roshan Dash, Dean (Student Affairs); Shri Bamadev Acharya, Registrar of the Institute and Dr. Srinivasa Ramanujam Kannan, Professor In-Charge, Extra-Academic Activities were notably present on the occasion.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat (EBSB) and Student Gymkhana organized vibrant cultural programmes to celebrate India’s 78th Independence Day in the evening. The programme showcased an array of scintillating cultural performances by the students and campus residents.

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, the members of the Institute also actively took part in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, to showcase their patriotism and respect for the tri-colour. Besides, IIT Bhubaneswar also observed the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, on the eve of the 78th Independence Day. This Day was observed to remember the pains suffered by millions of our sisters and brothers during the largest displacement of human population, caused by the partition of India and Pakistan on 14thAugust 1947 and to pay tribute to the sufferings and sacrifices of the people due to mindless hatred and violence caused by this partition. As part of the observance, the exhibition curated jointly by Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR) and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), was displayed in the premises of IIT Bhubaneswar. The exhibition highlighted the sufferings of the partition-affected people. The Institute has also joined the Nation in the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan. As part of the movement, pledge for a ‘Drug Free India’ was administered to students and members of the Institute on 12th August 2024 and 15th August 2024.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), IIT Bhubaneswar also celebrated the 78th Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Prof. V. Pandu Ranga, Nominee Chairman VMC, KV IIT Bhubaneswar graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and Prof. Sarat Kumar panda, Professor-in-Charge (Civil Works), IIT Bhubaneswar attended the programme as the Guest of Honour.