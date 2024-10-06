IIT Bhubaneswar and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthaan Nyaas organise workshop on ‘Bharatiya Knowledge System’

Bhubaneswar : Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar in collaboration with Shiksha Sanskriti Utthaan Nyaas (SSUN), Odish organised a two-day workshop on the theme ‘Bharatiya Knowledge Systems (BKS)’ on 5th and 6th October 2024 in its Argul campus.

As part of the workshop a public lecture was delivered by Dr. Atul Bhai Kothari, Secretary, SSUN on the topic ‘Research and Innovation in Bharatiya Knowledge System.’ Dr. Kothari’s talk, which was interactive in nature, focused on the question why and in what way we need to study Bharatiya Knowledge Systems (BKS). Dr. Kothari explained that a study of Bharatiya Knowledge Systems may lead to better solutions of the contemporary world, the best source to tap into is Bharatiya Knowledge Systems. Further, reading about our intellectual ancestors would greatly motivate our students to pursue high quality research in their respective fields. He stressed that BKS offered a holistic knowledge of finding the interconnection between the Self, the Supreme and Nature. He urged that the education system should take an indigenous turn at all levels, the nature of the institute, the syllabus, the pedagogy and at the assessment level.

In the welcome address, Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director, IIT Bhubaneswar reminded the audience that though science is universal, scientists may not be. Hence, by studying the Bharatiya Knowledge System (BKS) we could find alternate ways of looking at the world which are free from certain biases. He, however, cautioned that such perspectives must be backed with appropriate evidence. He pointed out that BKS is not a single subject but includes several disciplines within it. A general knowledge of different disciplines is not sufficient to either understand or propagate BKS. We need a deep expertise of a discipline, be it Mathematics, Metallurgy or Architecture, for a proper appreciation of the BKS element in that discipline. He stated that, in addition to emotional fulfilment, other motivating factors for BKS study should include the search for practical solutions to current problems and intellectual curiosity.

Speaking on this occasion, Prof. Savita Sengar, Vice Chancellor, Jharkhand Rai University stressed that we must critically evaluate the relevance of BKS and take that which is suitable to our times. Honourable Member of Parliament from Balasore, Shri Pratap Chandra Sarangi also graced the event. He shared his opinion about the continuity of Indian culture, training the mind as the best form of education and the importance of learning Sanskrit and other native languages, deftly switching between Odia, Hindi and English.

In addition, during the workshop, the poster of Gyan Kumbh to be held on November 17/18 was also released by the guests.

The session was attended by over 100 members including faculty, staff and students of IIT and other institutes.