IIT Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs Launch Professional Diploma Program in Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design

Bhubaneswar : In a groundbreaking collaboration, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar and MOSart Labs have come together to offer an innovative Professional Diploma Program in Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design. This program aims to upskill students, making them industry-ready in various specializations of VLSI including semiconductor technology, analog design, digital design, design verification, physical design, layout design, validation, test and measurements. In this regard, an MoU was signed between both the organisations on 5th November 2024. On behalf of IIT Bhubaneswar, Prof. Dinakar Pasla, Dean-Sponsored Research & Industrial Consultancy and on behalf of MOSart Labs, Mr. Rajesh Gupta, CEO signed the MoU. Among others, Prof. V. Pandu Ranga, Dean-Continuing Education; Prof. Prasant Kumar Sahu, Dean- Alumni Affairs & International Relations, Prof. Vijay Shankar Pasupureddi, Program Coordinator were present on the occasion.

The program is structured into three comprehensive modules. It begins with the Launchpad Module, providing students with a thorough understanding of the IC lifecycle and the VLSI industry landscape, along with introductory VLSI classes. Following this module, the students will undergo an entrance exam to qualify for the next phases. Successful candidates will progress to the Foundation Module, a semester-long program featuring five courses that cover the fundamentals in different areas of chip design and technology. In addition to teaching the concepts, the focus will be on helping students apply these concepts in design and simulation using state of the art EDA tools. This will be followed by the Specialization Module, also a semester-long program, where students will undertake three courses and a mini project, in their chosen area of specialization. This module allows students to focus on becoming industry-ready by doing Industry level work independently in their chosen field.

Key Differentiators:

1. Expert Faculty: The program boasts a distinguished faculty comprising of Semiconductor Industry leaders, IIT Alumni and esteemed faculty from IIT Bhubaneswar.

2. Hands-On Learning: Emphasizing a ‘learn by doing’ approach, the program focuses on applying concepts using industry-standard EDA tools to work out design problems.

“IIT Bhubaneswar is committed to advancing high-impact education through strategic partnerships that bridge academic excellence with industry expertise,” said Prof. Shreepad Karmalkar, Director of IIT Bhubaneswar. “Our collaboration with MOSart Labs to launch this Professional Diploma Program in Semiconductor Technology and Chip Design reflects this vision. Through such initiatives, we aim to empower our students with industry-aligned skills, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to India’s growing semiconductor ecosystem and beyond,” he mentioned.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Vijay Shankar Pasupureddi, Program Coordinator said: “This program is meticulously designed to equip students with both foundational and specialized skills essential for the semiconductor industry.”

“Absolutely delighted to bring a carefully curated and high-quality VLSI training program, in collaboration with a premier institute such as IIT, Bhubaneswar,” expressed Mr. Rajesh Gupta, CEO, MOSart Labs.

“With government and industry working closely to build the semiconductor ecosystem in the country, it is bound to create several opportunities for VLSI engineers and hence we believe this is the right time to introduce this program to help students across the country to upskill themselves to be industry ready,” said Dr. Krishna Kanth Avalur, CTO, MOSart Labs.