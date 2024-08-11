IIT Bhubaneswar and KIMS organize workshop on Basic Life Support

Bhubaneswar: Awareness and practice of Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) by people can provide a skilled first responder at the time of exigency. Its knowledge can make any citizen a lifesaver. To spread this awareness, Sanjeevan Health Centre of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bhubaneswar, in collaboration with KAABEEL Simulation & Skill Upgradation Centre, KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar organized a workshop on Basic Life Support (BLS) with CPR on 10th August 2024 for the students, residents and security personnel of the Institute.

It may be mentioned that Sudden Cardiac Arrest (SCA) refers to the sudden cessation of cardiac mechanical activity with hemodynamic collapse. About 85% of SCA instances have been reported at home or workplace with a survival rate less than 10%. However, the survival can be doubled or tripled if cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is initiated early by a bystander or Emergency Medical Services (EMS). The EMS density, traffic congestion and large population in India are the hindrance for early CPR. Victims brain suffers irreversible damage after 6 minutes of cardiac arrest precisely. During the workshop, the participants were imparted training on the skills of providing high quality CPR to victims of cardiac arrest due to heart attack, electrocution, lightening/ thunderstorm injury, fire or chemical inhalation etc. The participants were also trained in relieving choking victims. The hands-on trainings were imparted by the doctors who are the certified instructors of Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) of American Heart Association (AHA). Around 250 participants took advantage of the workshop.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Badamali, Senior Consultant Cardiac Anaesthesia, KIMS Hospital, Bhubaneswar with his Critical care team and Mr. Debasish Mohanty, DGM Marketing, KIMS conducted the workshop. From IIT Bhubaneswar, Dr. S.R. Dash, Professor-in-Charge, Healthcare, Dr. Dr. Sivaiah Bathula, NSS Coordinator and Dr. M.A. Khan, Senior Medical Officer, along with his team were present.