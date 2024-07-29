IIMCAA Odisha Chapter Hosts Annual Meet ‘Connection-2024’ in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, July, 2024: The Indian Institute of Mass Communication Alumni Association (IIMCAA) Odisha Chapter held its annual meet, “Connection-2024,” bringing together nearly 200 former students from the 1993-1994 batch to the recently passed out batch. The event, held on Saturday at a private hotel in Bhubaneswar, served as a vibrant platform for alumni to relive cherished memories and celebrate their shared journey.

The gathering commenced with alumni introductions from each batch, sharing a sense of camaraderie and nostalgia. A solemn moment was observed in memory of the late Birendra Das, the former Additional District Magistrate of Gajapati and a distinguished alumnus of IIMC.

Highlighting the event was the recognition of alumni who have achieved significant success in the Indian Information Service and Odisha Information Service in the past year. Their accomplishments were celebrated by all.

Professor Anand Pradhan, the new Regional Director of IIMC Dhenkanal, graced the event with his presence. He discussed the future of IIMC and emphasized the importance of continued alumni cooperation in shaping the institute’s legacy.

Adding to the excitement, a lucky draw event was organized, providing a delightful interlude. The former students enthusiastically shared their campus experiences, rekindling old friendships and forging new connections.

The event concluded with the introduction of the newly elected panel of IIMCAA Odisha Chapter, who were entrusted with their responsibilities. Sandeep Kumar Sethi was appointed as President, Sangeeta Agarwal and Byomakesh Biswal as Vice President, Dattatreya Nayak as General Secretary, and rest of the team members. The new office bearers received heartfelt best wishes from all attendees.

Prominent attendees included Nitin Pradhan, Chairman of the IIMCAA Care Fund; Prasad Sanyal, former President of the IIMC Alumni Association; Pooja Mishra, IIMCAA Awards Coordinator and IIMCAA Vice President; and other notable alumni, adding prestige to the occasion.

“Connection-2024” was a resounding success, reaffirming the strong bond among IIMC alumni and setting the stage for future collaborative efforts to further the institute’s mission and values.