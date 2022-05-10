IIMC Dhenkanal to conduct two-day Cartoon Workshop

Dhenkanal: A two-day cartoon workshop will be held at the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal on May 21st and 22nd, 2022. This workshop is a one-of-a-kind effort that will bring cartoonists and interested students together on a single platform. The workshop is open for all to participate in. Registration is open till 18th May, 2022.

In this workshop, the participants will get to learn the fundamentals of cartooning- from drawing to building a specific narrative. They will learn to ideate and create cartoons. The workshop will be mentored by Debasis Singh, who works as an editorial cartoonist for the popular Odia daily “Sambad,” and T Nandeshu Rao, who is currently engaged as an editorial cartoonist for “The Prameya” newspaper. The two day workshop aims to provide hands-on mentoring in the art and craft of cartooning and familiarizing the participants with the existing and emerging platforms in which they can engage with.

Speaking about cartoons as a visual medium of communication, Regional Director, IIMC, Dhenkanal , Prof. (Dr.) Mrinal Chatterjee said, “Cartoons have always had a profound impact on the mind space of the masses as well as intellectuals. In form and content, it can be funny, entertaining, bold, blunt, and provocative. Cartoons have generally been used as a medium of satire. However, it can be extremely useful as a communication tool to frame issues and change behavior.” This is the second time that IIMC Dhenkanal is hosting a cartoon workshop in close collaboration with professional cartoonists that delves into the art of cartooning as a potential medium of visual communication.

Participants will learn about the process of ideation, conceptualization and articulation when it comes to visually communicating with cartoons. On successful completion of the workshop, the participants will be provided with a certificate from IIMC, Dhenkanal.

Register for the workshop here: https://cutt.ly/mG5ZpSU