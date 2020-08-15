IIMC Dhenkanal Celebrates 74th Independence Day with Cleanliness Drive 

Dhenkanal: All citizens of India must continue the battle against the coronavirus to include India’s name in the list of Covid-19 free countries. To do so, being a citizen of India and the part of the society, we should always remember our fundamental duties as we remember fundamental rights to build a responsible India, said the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Dhenkanal Director Dr Mrinal Chatterjee, during the 74th Independence Day celebrations at the institute on Saturday, 15 August 2020.

Focusing on the citizens’ duties and responsibilities, Dr Mrinal Chatterjee said, “We are celebrating 74th Independence Day, but the freedom in the truest sense is a step backward. Freedom doesn’t mean that blaming others, ironically, we have been continuously doing the same.” He also said that we do not always perform our duties the way we enjoy our rights. Instead of accepting responsibility, we are shifting our responsibility onto someone else. On this special day, Dr Chatterjee expressed his hope to see the change in this regard and India as a corona-free country.

After the flag hoisting by the Regional Director, the teaching and non-teaching staff shared their opinions and thoughts on Independence Day’s importance. A few former students also joined the programme. Later on, the staff members of the IIMC Dhenkanal participated in a campus cleaning program to make the campus clean and green.

This is for the first time, IIMC celebrated the Independence Day without the presence of the students on the campus due to the pandemic situation.

