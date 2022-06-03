IIMC admissions 2022 begin, applications via CUET before June 18

New Delhi : The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has started the admission process for admissions to the post-graduate diploma courses of mass communication and journalism. From this year onwards, the IIMC admissions will be done via Central University Entrance Test (CUET) which will be conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspirants can apply online at https://cuet.nta.nic.in/. The last date to register for IIMC admissions 2022 is June 18, 2022.

The Entrance examination for admission to PG Diploma in English Journalism, PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism, PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations, PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism and PG Diploma in Digital Media at IIMC will be held by the NTA along with the CUET PG.

The admission to various courses will be subsequently held through a counselling process. The details of the same would be available in the IIMC Prospectus shortly.

The entrance examination for PG Diploma courses in Odia, Marathi, Malayalam and Urdu Journalism will however be held separately and the application forms for these will be issued shortly on the IIMC website www.iimc.gov.in.

Admissions in-charge Prof. Govind Singh said, candidates who have a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized university can apply for admissions in IIMC. Students who have appeared/are appearing for final year/semester examination of their Bachelor’s degree are also eligible to apply. If selected, their admission will be subject to their producing at least a Provisional marks-sheet/Certificate in original from their college/university latest by 30th September 2022, (extendable in genuine cases after ascertaining the reasons). On completion of the course, a Diploma will be awarded only if the original degree certificate is produced for verification at IIMC office.

For any query, the applicants can contact Academic Department, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aruna Asaf Ali Marg, New Delhi-110067. Tele No. 011-26742920, 26742940, 26742960 (Extension 233). Mobile No. 9818005590, (Mob. No. 9871182276 – WhatsApp message only).