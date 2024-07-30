IIM Vishakhapatnam Hosts Five-Day Digital Governance Training in Partnership with National Centre for Good Governance

The 5-Day training program on Digital Governance jointly being organized by IIM Visakhapatnam and NCGG commenced at Indian Institute of Management, Vishakhapatnam. The program is being organized from 29th July 2024 to 2nd August 2024. 19 senior officers in ranks of Commissioner, Project Director, Program Director, Chief Operating Officer, Assistant Director, Joint Director from various IT departments representing 11 States are attending the program. The 5-day program is tailored for government officials working in the information technology and digital sector. The program aims to develop competencies and aptitude of officers to conceptualize and implement meaningful e-governance projects, while equipping them with requisite skills and strategies necessary to effectively utilize the latest digital technologies for effective public service delivery.

Shri V. Srinivas, Director General, National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) and Secretary, Department of Administration Reform and Public Grievances (DARPG) in his inaugural address said the first collaborative program being organized jointly by National Centre for Good Governance, DARPG, Government of India and Indian institute of Management, Vishakhapatnam was a significant milestone for NCGG and will enable State Capacity Building in Digital Governance. During his address, he talked about the evolving landscape of governance and gave an elaborate presentation on the “Centralized Public Grievance Redressal System: A Foundation for Smart Government” and emphasized on the transformative role of technology in maximizing governance efficiency and development thereby bringing citizens closer to government.

Speaking on the occasion Prof. M. Chandrasekhar, Director Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam expressed satisfaction over the successful launch of the program, and said that digital governance has the potential to bring better governance by bringing about accountability, transparency and responsiveness in the processes and make public service delivery simple, efficient and practical. Professor Josyula Srinivas, Course Director from IIM, Vishakhapatnam elaborated the wide range of topics being covered under the program, including Digital India, Digital Governance, Digital Transformation, Business Process Reengineering, Effective Change Management, Information Security Management and IT Project Management, Digital Marketing for Public Service Delivery, Digital Trust and Information Security Management, IT Project & Contract Management, Design Thinking for Digital Innovations and Emerging Technologies. In addition case studies and best practices from various states will be presented. Dr. B.S Bisht, Associate Professor and Course Director from NCGG proposed the vote of thanks

The entire capacity building programme is being supervised by Prof. Srinivas Joysula, Course Director, IIMV, Dr. B.S Bisht, Associate Professor and Course Director, NCGG, Dr. Sanjeev Sharma, Associate Course Coordinator and the dedicated training team from NCGG and IIMV.