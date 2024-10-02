IIM Sambalpur’s IDE Bootcamp Showcases 70 Start-ups, Inspires Innovation Across India

September 30th, 2024; National – IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, successfully concluded the first phase of the second edition of the Innovation, Design, and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp held on its campus. The initiative, envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell (MIC) in partnership with Wadhwani Foundation. The event attracted over 160 participants from diverse regions, including Odisha, West Bengal, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, and Chhattisgarh. Conducted from 23rd to 27th September, this five-day program offered an immersive experience aimed at developing essential skills in innovation, design, and entrepreneurship with an objective to enhance and foster the innovation, design, and entrepreneurial capabilities of students across India.

The event also featured an exhibition highlighting innovators and start-ups, with over 50 start-ups showcasing their unique products. The exhibition was inaugurated by Uday A Kaole, CMD of MCL, Anindya Ghosh, Associate Partner at IBM and Dr. Annurag Batra, a prominent business leader and entrepreneur. Exhibition presented various offerings across various sectors, including health, hospitality, artificial intelligence, smart home systems, and women’s care, among others. Start-ups from across the nation participated in this exhibition. National and international experts specializing in product design, ergonomics, design thinking, and pitching skills conducted intensive training sessions for the participants. Furthermore, start-up founders and business leaders delivered motivational addresses, sharing their practical experiences and insights. More than 15 faculty members provided mentorship to the students throughout the event.

This event was graced by the presence of Shamsher Singh Hura, CEO of JAS Group and Nishita Baliarsingh, Co-Founder and CEO of Nexus Power. Furthermore, representatives from the AICTE and Wadhwani Foundation Master Trainers were also present on the occasion.

During the inauguration ceremony, Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, said “The successful conclusion of this phase of the IDE Bootcamp represents a pivotal achievement in cultivating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship at IIM Sambalpur. This immersive five-day residential program is structured into five transformative modules, each specifically crafted to spark the entrepreneurial mindset and deliver tangible impact. From ‘Design Thinking for Entrepreneurs’ where creativity intersects with strategy, to ‘Business Model Canvassing’ which transforms bold ideas into viable, scalable ventures, every session is infused with energy and purpose. Participants explore ‘Prototype to Minimum Viable Product (MVP) & Incubation’ bridging concepts to market-ready solutions; gaining mastery in ‘Financial Literacy’ ensuring strategic financial decision-making; and delving into ‘Technology Commercialization, Intellectual Property, Funding for Start-ups, and Pitching Your Idea’ while preparing them to bring their visions to life in front of the world. This is not just a program; it’s a launchpad for entrepreneurial success, and I am eager to witness the groundbreaking ventures that will emerge from it.”

Prof. Diwahar Nadar, Chairperson (Incubation) at IIM Sambalpur gave the introductory address and the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Bhairab Chandra Patra, Co-Chair (Center of Responsible Business) at IIM Sambalpur.

IIM Sambalpur I-Hub Foundation (Incubation Center) has offered incubation services like mentorship, financial assistance, and guidance to the top performing idea in the bootcamp which was Steady Stride (Health care startup).