IIM Sambalpur Welcomes Second MBA Batch of Working Professionals at Its Delhi Campus

IIM Sambalpur Drives Innovation and Societal Impact with Exemplary Initiatives like Flipped Classrooms, Experiential Learning and Societal Impact through 300x Increase in Weavers’ Sales – Says Director IIM Sambalpur



IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, officially inaugurated its second MBA cohort of working professionals at ISID, Vasant Kunj at its Delhi Campus. Powered by NSE Academy, the programme represents a significant stride in delivering industry-centric education and nurturing leadership in today’s competitive business environment. This second MBA batch stands out as a commendable blend of diversity and experience, averaging 31 years of age with a dynamic mix of backgrounds, with 75% male and 25% female graduates. With an average work experience of 5.5 years, these professionals come from pivotal sectors such as Information Technology and Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Finance and Consulting, and other diverse industries. Noteworthy employers among the students include global and national leaders like EY Global Delivery Services, IBM India, Adobe, and Bharti Airtel, highlighting the programme’s appeal to top-tier professionals. This MBA programme is designed to provide specialisation in data science and product management as well as innovation and startups, apart from the functional domain.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, who provided an overview of the programme’s objectives. He said, “Our classrooms are equipped with flipped classroom, including digital boards that convert handwritten notes into PDFs accessible to all students. We employ a flipped classroom model where students engage in experiential learning and solving real-world industrial problems alongside faculty. Additionally, we are also committed to societal impact. For instance, our collaboration with ONDC and Flipkart to digitalize the business of Sambalpuri saree weavers has resulted in a remarkable 300-fold increase in their sales within just three months of training. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness, ensuring our students are equipped to face the challenges of the future with confidence and competence.”

The Chief Guest, Prof. Nagesh Kumar, Director, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), while citing an example of his recent address in Helsinki, invited by the Bank of Finland, said, “The story of IIMs spreading across India is remarkable. From five original institutions, we now have IIMs in many tier two cities. Yet Delhi lacked an IIM until Prof Jaiswal’s vision brought this to fruition. His entrepreneurial spirit led to the establishment of an IIM Sambalpur’s campus in Delhi, utilizing existing infrastructure for a pioneering executive MBA programme. At ISID, we are honoured to host IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Centre. This partnership marks the beginning of many collaborative ventures. I invite you to visit our ISID campus during the weekdays to learn about our work in industrial development, supporting initiatives like Make in India, among others.”

Prof. Raj Agnihotri, Assistant Dean for Industry Engagement and Professor at Iowa State University – Ivy College of Business, USA, delivered a special address and said, “We believe in the value of business education that equips students with the knowledge to conceptualize, formulate ideas, face resistance, adapt theories and models to real-world situations.” Prof Agnihotri further said, “We need MBAs to transform ideas into viable business models, navigate challenges, and integrate scientific and artistic approaches to problem-solving. We have examples from Ratan Tata, and Mark Zuckerberg to others who may not have finished their business degrees but still launched successful businesses, while not everyone needs to become the next Zuckerberg or Picasso, we are trying to provide foundational skills essential for entrepreneurial success.” Prof Agnihotri also highlighted the unique entrepreneurial environment in India, encouraging students to leverage their local context as India has become a global experimental lab.”

Abhilash Misra, CEO of NSE Academy, addressed the gathering as the Guest of Honor and said, “The world today talks about data, digital FinTech, and cybersecurity. Imagine, 30 years ago, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was established to create a technology backbone for market access by investors. FinTech is now a buzzword, but it has always been part of our DNA.” Misra further said, “Professors are problem solvers. They identify issues, conduct research, develop theoretical wisdom, and build models and frameworks to share in the classroom. You, the students, are the custodians of this knowledge, tasked with applying it in the real world. We are all partners in advancing this knowledge as responsible future citizens of the industry and the nation.”

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof Diwahar Sundar Nadar, IIM Sambalpur. At the outset, the programme was introduced by Prof. Poonam Kumar, Chairperson of MBA for Working Professionals. The ceremony was moderated by Amrut Mohanty, CAO-In-Charge, IIM Sambalpur.