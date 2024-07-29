IIM Sambalpur Welcomes Second MBA Batch of Working Professionals at Its Delhi Campus

New Delhi, July 29, 2024; IIM Sambalpur, one of India’s premier management institutions, officially inaugurated its second MBA cohort of working professionals at ISID, Vasant Kunj at its Delhi Campus. Powered by NSE Academy, the programme represents a significant stride in delivering industry-centric education and nurturing leadership in today’s competitive business environment. This second MBA batch stands out as a commendable blend of diversity and experience, averaging 31 years of age with a dynamic mix of backgrounds, with 75% male and 25% female graduates. With an average work experience of 5.5 years, these professionals come from pivotal sectors such as Information Technology and Services, Manufacturing, Telecommunications, Finance and Consulting, and other diverse industries. Noteworthy employers among the students include global and national leaders like EY Global Delivery Services, IBM India, Adobe, and Bharti Airtel, highlighting the programme’s appeal to top-tier professionals. This MBA programme is designed to provide specialisation in data science and product management as well as innovation and startups, apart from the functional domain.

The ceremony commenced with an address and context-setting by Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur, who provided an overview of the programme’s objectives. He said, “We are thrilled to welcome the new cohort of MBA for Working Professionals to our Delhi campus, which started last year with a focus on working executives in hybrid mode. We now plan to extend beyond this initial offering as we are actively creating new opportunities and initiatives in Delhi, following our core values i.e., innovation, integrity and inclusiveness.”

Prof Jaiswal further remarked, “Our classrooms are equipped with flipped classroom, including digital boards that convert handwritten notes into PDFs accessible to all students. We employ a flipped classroom model where students engage in experiential learning and solving real-world industrial problems alongside faculty. Additionally, beyond education, we emphasize personal discovery and managing four types of energy: physical, intellectual (IQ), emotional (EQ), and Life (LQ). An MBA from IIM Sambalpur develops these energies, creating well-rounded individuals ready to lead effectively. We believe this approach will produce graduates who can make significant contributions to their families, industries, and society and will help individuals to get a founder’s mindset and not a servant mindset. We are also committed to societal impact. For instance, our collaboration with ONDC and Flipkart to digitalize the business of Sambalpuri saree weavers has resulted in a remarkable 300-fold increase in their sales within just three months of training. This initiative exemplifies our dedication to fostering innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness, ensuring our students are equipped to face the challenges of the future with confidence and competence.”

Prof. Nagesh Kumar, Director, Institute for Studies in Industrial Development (ISID), addressed the gathering as the Chief Guest, sharing his perspective on industrial development and the future of business education, said, “Reflecting on IIM Sambalpur, it’s inspiring to see the values it upholds in innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. The value an MBA adds is substantial and institutions like IIM Sambalpur are at the forefront of this educational revolution. Countries around the world, from Japan to the US, are struggling with older populations. This demographic shift positions India, with its youthful population, as a potential global talent hub. Institutions like IITs and IIMs play a pivotal role in transforming our human capital into a skilled workforce globally.”

While citing an example of his recent address in Helsinki, invited by the Bank of Finland, Prof Kumar further said, “The story of IIMs spreading across India is remarkable. From five original institutions, we now have IIMs in many tier two cities. Yet Delhi lacked an IIM until Prof Jaiswal’s vision brought this to fruition. His entrepreneurial spirit led to the establishment of an IIM Sambalpur’s campus in Delhi, utilizing existing infrastructure for a pioneering executive MBA programme. At ISID, we are honoured to host IIM Sambalpur’s Delhi Centre. This partnership marks the beginning of many collaborative ventures. I invite you to visit our ISID campus during the weekdays to learn about our work in industrial development, supporting initiatives like Make in India, among others.”

Prof. Raj Agnihotri, Assistant Dean for Industry Engagement and Professor at Iowa State University – Ivy College of Business, USA, delivered a special address, sharing valuable insights on industry engagement and the evolving dynamics of business education, said, “We believe in the value of business education that equips students with the knowledge to conceptualize, formulate ideas, face resistance, adapt theories and models to real-world situations.” Prof Agnihotri further said, “We need MBAs to transform ideas into viable business models, navigate challenges, and integrate scientific and artistic approaches to problem-solving. We have examples from Ratan Tata, and Mark Zuckerberg to others who may not have finished their business degrees but still launched successful businesses, while not everyone needs to become the next Zuckerberg or Picasso, we are trying to provide foundational skills essential for entrepreneurial success.” Prof Agnihotri also highlighted the unique entrepreneurial environment in India, encouraging students to leverage their local context as India has become a global experimental lab.”

Abhilash Misra, CEO of NSE Academy, addressed the gathering as the Guest of Honor, emphasizing the critical role of innovative learning in professional growth, said, “The world today talks about data, digital FinTech, and cybersecurity. Imagine, 30 years ago, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was established to create a technology backbone for market access by investors. FinTech is now a buzzword, but it has always been part of our DNA.” Misra further said, “Professors are problem solvers. They identify issues, conduct research, develop theoretical wisdom, and build models and frameworks to share in the classroom. You, the students, are the custodians of this knowledge, tasked with applying it in the real world. We are all partners in advancing this knowledge as responsible future citizens of the industry and the nation.”

The keynote address delivered by Sunil Goyal, Dy. CEO, Sopra Steria India, highlighted the importance of leadership and shared, “In today’s dynamic business environment, continuous learning and adaptability are essential. Embrace the concept of learning, unlearning, and relearning as emphasized by Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft. Integrity and values, often overlooked, must be at the forefront of our professional lives. Adopt an entrepreneurial mindset, not just as business founders but within our respective roles in organizations. The concept of VUCA—Volatility, Uncertainty, Complexity, Ambiguity coined by the American military, is now more relevant. Rapid advancements in AI, like ChatGPT, are transforming industries at an unprecedented pace. We must be prepared to navigate this volatility and ambiguity. Remember, failure is a valuable teacher. The lessons learned from setbacks provide deeper insights than those from successes. Embrace the challenges and let them drive your growth and innovation.”

The event featured two insightful panel discussions. The first panel, “Ethical Leadership in the Digital Era: Balancing Innovation and Responsibility,” provided a comprehensive view of the challenges and opportunities in the digital age. The second panel, “Innovative Entrepreneurship: Pioneering Sustainable Business through Financial Inclusion,” explored the role of financial inclusion in driving sustainable business practices, featuring prominent speakers from various leading companies including Dr. Akhil Prasad, Country Counsel India at Boeing India Services Pvt. Ltd.; Amit Madan, Chief Manager HR at Grid Controller of India; N Srikant Nagumotu, Executive Vice President HR at IndusInd Bank; Emmy Anita Gilbert, Sr AVP HRBP at EXL Analytics; Amritesh Raj, DGM L&D at DCM Shriram Ltd.; Pradeep K Rangi, Chief Risk Officer at Airtel Payments Bank; Nitin Srivastava, Global Process Transformation Director at JLL India; Jayanthi Jagannath, CHRO at K&S Partners; Yogpal Singh, Director at DP World; Swati Yadav, Head HR at Atotech; Nitin Shahi, Executive Director at Findoc InvestMart; Shailesh Giri, Co-Founder and Chief Data & Analytics Officer at Extremum Analytics; Sunil Goyal, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at Sopra Steria; Amisha Saxena, CEO at Extremum Analytics; Neeraj Narang, Global HCM Strategy Director and APAC Lead at Oracle; Col. Tarun Vohra, Vice President People Ops at Blinkit; and Deepak Sharma, Co-Founder at India Accelerator.

The ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks from Prof Diwahar Sundar Nadar, IIM Sambalpur. At the outset, the programme was introduced by Prof. Poonam Kumar, Chairperson of MBA for Working Professionals. The ceremony was moderated by Amrut Mohanty, CAO-In-Charge, IIM Sambalpur.