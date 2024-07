IIM Sambalpur Launches Vernacular Language Certificate Program to Empower Local Weavers

IIM Sambalpur, in collaboration with SIDBI, launched a 12-day weekend ‘Small Business Management Training Programme’ to support western Odisha’s master weavers and preserve cultural heritage. Covering subjects like design, digital marketing, GST, and financial management, the program aims to enhance market presence on platforms like Flipkart and Amazon. This initiative, taught in Odia, aspires to create a ‘Bunkar Valley,’ significantly transforming weavers’ lives and promoting Odisha’s rich weaving heritage.