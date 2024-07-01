IIM Sambalpur begins the 4th batch of Executive MBA; Working professionals, NRIs from Dubai and Singapore, enrolled

Sambalpur, June 30, 2024; IIM Sambalpur, one of the premier management institutions, conducted a two-day inauguration and orientation programme for the 4th batch of its Executive MBA (2024-26) in a hybrid format. The cohort also includes NRI working professionals, from Singapore and Dubai, bringing international perspectives and global experience to the class.

The two-year degree programme commenced with a dynamic batch of 41 executives, each boasting an impressive and diverse industry experience of around eight years. The participants hail from a wide array of multinational companies, including Hindalco, TCS, Infosys, State Bank of India, Amazon, Accenture, Tata Power, NTT, Nokia, Magnus, and ICICI, among others. This diversity ensured a rich exchange of knowledge, innovative ideas, best practices, and new methodologies that facilitated collaborative studies, enabling mutual growth and worldwide exposure to the classroom.

The inaugural event was graced by eminent industry veterans including Mr Parveen Verma, CEO of Tata Power Western Odisha Distribution Limited (TPWODL), who chaired the program as the Chief Guest; Mr. Debashish Mallik, Joint President of Hirakud Complex at Hindalco Industries Limited, shared his wisdom as the keynote speaker while Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, Director, IIM Sambalpur delivered the welcome note. Also, present at the occasions were faculty members and students during the inaugural ceremony.

Prof. Mahadeo Jaiswal, the Director, IIM Sambalpur, in his speech, welcomed the 4th batch of Executive MBA students and said, “At IIM Sambalpur, our mission is to be a beacon of excellence in nurturing responsible leaders with entrepreneurial mindsets. We operate on the pillars of innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness. These values are reflected in our approach to education, where we emphasize not only learning but also creating new ideas and knowledge. We take pride in our inclusive approach as we welcome the new Executive MBA batch and believe that every individual has infinite potential. Through this programme, we aspire to unlock that potential. Embrace this opportunity with enthusiasm and a commitment to our core values. Together, let’s lead with value and vision, creating a future where innovation, integrity, and inclusiveness are at the forefront of our endeavors.”

The Chief Guest, Mr. Parveen Verma, CEO of TPWODL, highlighted the transformative nature of the learning experience and said, “Learning is a continuous cycle that extends beyond the boundaries of age. It’s about integrating experiences from our daily and professional lives while embracing structured learning to enrich our personalities. By participating in this program, you will not only accelerate your career but also develop a robust professional network, enhance your key skills, and contribute meaningfully to your organizations. Embrace each day as a new opportunity, and together, let’s lead with value and vision. Remember, the journey of learning never ends; it’s a path paved with curiosity, resilience, and the drive to innovate. Let’s collaborate, inspire, and create a future where knowledge and compassion guide our every step.”

Mr Debashish Mallik, Joint President of Hirakud Complex, Hindalco Industries Limited, delivered the keynote address and said, “At Hindalco, our journey from upstream smelting to downstream applications showcases our evolution since 1959. Despite challenges, like transitioning from old technologies and facing coal shortages, we’ve embraced innovation and agility. We strive for a culture of empowerment and leadership enrichment, fostering innovation at every level. Our recent initiatives, such as the Udaan project, aim to democratize decision-making and elevate our workforce. By investing in our people and processes, we’re not just surviving but thriving, ready to meet future challenges head-on.”

Earlier, Prof. Shikha Bhardwaj, Chairperson, ExeMBA programme, provided an introduction about the event, while the vote of thanks was delivered by Prof. Soumya Guha Deb, Professor – Finance, IIM Sambalpur.

The second day featured a session on ‘Strategy for Business Growth’ by Prof Mahadeo Jaiswal, followed by Prof. Shikha Bhardwaj discussing ‘Learners’ Attitude and Academic Performance. The day also witnessed a session on digital resources, library rules, and access by S. Kannan, Senior Librarian.

It is important to highlight that the Executive MBA Programme is specially designed to encompass the essence of forward-thinking organizations through an engaging and hands-on learning approach to prepare upcoming leaders. The curriculum will address current global trends, international collaborations, integration with governmental structures, and the conversion of opportunities into tangible initiatives.