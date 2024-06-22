IIIT Bhubaneswar Joins Global Observance of International Yoga Day

The International day for Yoga was observed at the International Institute of Information and Technology (IIIT), Bhubaneswar. The event was organised as a part of the central and the state govts’ decision to observe Yoga Day at various levels from district to national.

A host of activities were organised at the institute to mark the occasion, which included practice of yogāsanas, prānāyāma, demonstration of sports yoga and an interactive session in which experts threw light on importance of yoga in dealing with lifestyle issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure and hypertension. Chandrakant Barik National Yoga Resource person, OSD Kalinga Stadium Sports Complex graced the occasion as its chief guest. He was accompanied by Priyansu Mohanty, Yoga Practitioner.

Dr Pradyut Kumar Biswal, Dean, Students AUairs and Dr Rupaj Kumar Nayak (Assistant Professor, Mathematics) felicitated the guests. Students and members of the teaching and non-teaching staU joined in large numbers and participated in the practice sessions. The event served as an important reminder of how integral Yoga is to maintaining a healthy lifestyle.