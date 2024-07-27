IIIT Bhubaneswar Hosts Basic Life Support (BLS) Training for Students and Staff

Bhubaneswar: A highly educational training session on Basic Life Support (BLS) practices was organised at IIIT Bhubaneswar to teach the academic fraternity about the emergency response measures. Organised by the Health Committee Coordinator Dr Bharti Mishra (Asst Professor, IIIT Bh), the event witnessed an intensive training and hands-on demonstration session by Dr Susmeet Mishra (Consultant and Head, Emergency Medicine Department, SUM Ultimate Medicare, Bhubaneswar). The training covered crucial techniques such as CPR, and other emergency response protocols. Our participants gained invaluable knowledge and confidence to act swiftly and effectively in emergency situations.

The importance of emergency measures is utmost in today’s age with increasing number of cardiac issues in youngsters and rising rate of traffic accidents. The session provided our faculties and staff with essential life-saving skills through hands-on demonstrations and interactive learning. Professor Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bh) felicitated the guests and Dr Umamani Subuddhi (Asst Professor, IIIT Bh)

graciously delivered the vote of thanks on the occasion.