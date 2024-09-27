IIIT-Bhubaneswar Director Among World’s Top 2% Scientists of 2024

In a landmark achievement, Professor Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT-Bhubaneswar) has been featured in Stanford University’s top 2% scientists list for 2024. The internationally recognised list highlights excellence in global scientific research and innovation.

Professor Ghosh’s remarkable research work and publications have earned him this coveted rank in the subject categories of ‘Artificial Intelligence C Image Processing’ and ‘Information C Communication Technologies’.

The Stanford University annual rankings are a widely recognised source of global rankings of the top 2% scientists in the world. Early last week, Stanford University released the list that includes 22 scientific fields and 174 sub-fields. Out of the 2,23,252 scientists in the top 2 per cent in the world from across all fields, India has 5,352, up from 4,635 in 2023. The 2024 rankings, released in collaboration with Elsevier, evaluate researchers on the basis of citation metrics, foregrounding the most impactful contributors across varied scientific fields.

After joining IIIT-Bhubaneswar as its Director, Prof Ghosh has ensured a series of international and national workshops and conferences at the Institute in a short span of one year. These events have been conducted with successful participation of young researchers, faculties and students from across the globe. This recognition will further pave the path for strengthening scientific research in IIIT-Bhubaneswar.