IIIT-Bhubaneswar Conducts International Workshop on Artificial Intelligence

Bhubaneswar: IIIT Bhubaneswar initiated a 5-day International Workshop on ‘Deep Learning and Artificial Intelligence’ scheduled from 16th and 20th July 2024. The workshop was inaugurated in collaboration with IEEE GRSS Kolkata Chapter, APNNS and CSIR. The event is centered on the theme of developing tools and strategies relevant for harnessing artifical intelligence in contemporary times of digital revolution. This event marked a welcome step in a series of initiatives taken up by the state and central government to popularise the technologies related to artificial intelligence. Emerging as the key concept in academics and industry practices, the research on artificial intelligence is geared towards making it more accessible to the masses.

The event witnessed the coming together of over 70 researchers, resource persons and experts from different parts of the country as well as internationally. The welcome note was delivered by Prof. Ashish Ghosh (Director, IIIT Bhubaneswar) who encouraged the participants to enthusiastically engage with the experts. Chief Guests included distinguished dignitaries including Prof Jasobanta Jena (Director, IMA) and Guest of Honour Prof Debasis Dash (Director, DBT-ILS). The first day’s events included a seminar by Dr Susmita Ghosh (Professor, Jadavpur University) on “Artificial Intelligence from a Deep Learning Perspective” and two interactive hands-on sessions with Prof Jonathan Chan on “Hackathon on the Kaggle Platform”. Dr Sanjay Saxena (Convener) provided a brief outline of the sessions to follow, Dr Deepak K Rout (Organising Secretary) delivered the vote of thanks and Dr Lipika Das (Assistant Professor, IIIT Bhubaneswar) anchored the ceremony. The first day successfully concluded with discussions on these topics amongst students, researchers and faculties over possible avenues of collaboration.