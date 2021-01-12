IIFL Finance launches Gold Loan Mela in Odisha, with assured gifts

Bhubaneswar: IIFL Finance, one of India’s largest non-banking finance companies, has launched ‘Gold Loan Mela’ in the state of Odisha. All new customers get assured gifts on Gold Loan starting Rs.10,000 and above.

This scheme also offers an attractive interest rate starting 1% per month with a commitment of quick processing of loan in just 5 minutes, maximum Loan value on Gold and easy digital payment options. The offer is available in 60 IIFL Gold Loan branches across Odisha.

Speaking on the launch of ‘New Year 2021 Gold Loan Mela’ Mr. Niloy Ghosh, East Zonal Head, IIFL Finance said: “We believe that the new India is not only dreaming big but also wants to realise the dreams on their own. IIFL Finance is proud to become the trusted partner in their journey. This New Year 2021, IIFL Gold Loan Mela provides an avenue to fulfil their dreams with instant cash on their Gold Loan along with assured gifts and discounts. The Mela is being appreciated by our new customers.”

IIFL Finance is one of the fastest growing and most retail-focussed finance companies in India with over Rs 40,000 crore of assets under management and is present in 2500 locations. IIFL Finance has seen its customer base and business growing significantly even during the lockdown phase due to #SeedhiBaat with customers and offering loans at lower cost and without any hidden charges.

