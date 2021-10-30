IICA organises Corporate Unity March for inclusive development, good corporate governance and responsible business conduct the spirit of National Unity

New Delhi: To commemorate the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration – 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements, Indian Institute for Corporate Affairs (IICA) today organised a corporate Unity March to disseminate unity of Corporate India towards inclusive development, good corporate governance and responsible business conduct, in the spirit of National Unity on the celebration of birth anniversary of ‘Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel’. The IICA is a think-tank under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs.

The Corporate Unity March was flagged off by Union Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Shri Rao Inderjit Singh from the IICA campus in Manesar. The Corporate Unity March promoted the aspects of ‘Responsible Business Conduct’ and ‘Good Corporate Governance’.

In his address, Shri Singh elaborated that key focus area and commitment of the MCA has been on promoting Responsible Business Conduct and Good Corporate Governance as part of ease of doing business. The MCA has launched National Guidelines for Responsible Business Conduct (NGRBC), and has also taken various regulatory and governance initiative to promote Good Corporate Governance including a portal for Independent Directors and promoting the e-Governance. To recognise good efforts of corporates the MCA has also launched National Corporate Social responsibility (CSR) Awards in 20 different sub-categories.

Shri Singh recalled the status of business and corporate sector in the country after independence. He further mentioned the key initiatives and steps taken in facilitation and promotion of business and entrepreneurship in the country for attaining the state of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat. He emphasised that after Independence in 1947, the social responsibility was only the duty of the government to provide various social and infrastructure related services for the rapid development of the country and growth of economy. However, it is imperative for the companies to realise their responsibility towards the stakeholders and contribution in inclusive and equitable development of the society.

Earlier, Director General & CEO of IICA Shri Manoj Pandey welcomed Shri Singh and the corporate representatives in his inaugural address. Dr Niraj Gupta, Head Corporate Governance, IICA, organised and coordinated the Corporate Unity March.

The gathering was also addressed by Shri Nagendra D. Rao, President, The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI); Shri Pawan Yadav, President IMT Industrial Association; Shri Rajeev Garg, Regional Head, Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and Mr Arun Kumar Gupta, President, Manesar Industry Welfare Association.

Key Partners in the event were Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), IMT Industrial Association, NTPC Ltd., HCL Ltd. and Tata Power Ltd, Manesar Industry Welfare Association.

Associate Partners in the event were Maxbros Ltd., ASK Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Oasis Conect Pvt. Ltd., Geeken Seating Collection Pvt. Ltd., Nitto Denko India Pvt. Ltd., Riello Power India Pvt. Ltd., Roop Polymers Ltd., Tricolite Electrical Industries Ltd., SGS Tekniks Manufecturing Pvt. Ltd.

About 500 corporate representatives from different corporate houses participated in the Corporate Unity March.