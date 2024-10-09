IIAS-DARPG India Conference 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 10-14 February

Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Government of India will host the IIAS-DARPG India Conference-2025 in collaboration with International Institute of Administrative Sciences (IIAS), Brussels at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi from 10-14 February 2025. The theme of the Conference is: “Next Generation Administrative Reforms – Empowering Citizens and Reaching the Last Mile”.

The event will provide a unique opportunity for academia, students scholars, research institutions, Public Administrative Institutes like IIT/IIM/Universities/IIPA/HIPA/ATI, etc. to interact with international experts and present their research work before them through IIAS- DARPG Conference on recent developments in the areas of Public Administration and Governance reforms. It will also provide an opportunity to research scholars for publication of their research work as Research publications/papers in IIAS.

The event is a 05 day conference and is likely to be attended by about 500-600 national and international delegates. The lIAS-DARPG lndia Conference 2025 is built on the premise that future administrative reforms should emphasize greater civil society participation and prioritize public service delivery as a core state function. The IIAS-DARPG lndia Conference 2025 invites students, scholars, and practitioners in the field of public administration from around the world

The registration for participation in the conference is open from 2nd October 2024. Participants are requested to visit the website https://iias-iisa.org/iias-darpg-indiaconference2025/ for registration / submission of research papers.