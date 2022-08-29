IFS Officer Trainees of 2021 Batch call on PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi :The Officer Traineers of the 2021 Batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg earlier today.

In a freewheeling and informal interaction, Prime Minister congratulated the IFS Officer Trainees on joining the service and said they will now get an opportunity to represent India on the world stage. He discussed with them the reason behind joining the service.

Talking about 2023 being the International Year of Millets, he discussed in detail how they can contribute to popularising millets so that our farmers can benefit. He spoke about how millets are environment friendly and have health benefits also. He also talked about LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) and how one can bring about small changes in one’s lifestyle to benefit the environment. Officer Trainees discussed the Panch Pran espoused by him in this year’s Independence Day speech and gave inputs about how IFS Officers can contribute towards their attainment.

Prime Minister exhorted the Officer Trainees to think and plan long term, for the next 25 years, about how they can grow themselves during this period, and be of use for the growth of the country.