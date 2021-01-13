IFFI unveils World Panorama films

New Delhi: The 51st Edition of International Film Festival of India has today unveiled the list of films under the World Panorama section. The line up consists of fifty films from across the world.

The list of films is as under:

Film Name Director Country
Only Human Igor Ivanov Macedonia
The Lawyer RomasZabarauskas Lithuania
RupsaNodirBanke TanvirMokammel Bangladesh
Buiten Is Het Feest JelleNesna Netherlands
3 PUFF SamanSalour Andorra
The Atlantic City Story Henry Butash USA
Gesture PouyaParsamagham Iran
Zhanym, Ty Ne Poverish ErnarNurgaliev Kazakhstan
Running Against The Wind Jan Philipp Weyl Germany, Ethiopia
Spring Blossom Suzanne Lindon France
The Audition Ina Weisse Germany
Moral Order Mario Barroso Portugal
Unidentified Bogdan George Apetri Romania
The First Death Of Joana Cristiane Oliveira Brazil
The Trouble With Nature Illum Jacobi Denmark, France
The Castle Lina LužYtė Lithuania, Ireland
Maternal Maura Delpero Italy
A Fish Swimming Upside Down ErlizaPëtkova Germany
Fauna NicolásPereda Spanish
SUK SUK Ray Yeung Hong Kong
Long Time No See Pierre Filmon France
Summer Rebels Martina Sakova Slovakia
In The Dusk ŠarūnasBartas Lithuania
A Common Crime Francisco Márquez Argentina
Lola Laurent Micheli Belgium, France
The Voiceless Pascal Rabaté France
The Taste Of Pho Mariko Bobrik Poland, Germany
Stardust Gabriel Range UK
Funny Face Tim Sutton USA
Naked Animals Melanie Waelde Germany
Las Niñas PilarPalomero Spain
Kala Azar Janis Rafa Netherlands, Greece
ИсторияОднойКартины RuslanMagomadov Russia
Paradies Immanuel Esser Germany
Borderline Anna Alfieri UK
A Simple Man TassosGerakinis Greece
180°Rule FarnooshSamadi Iran
Here We Are Nir Bergman Israel, Italy
The Border Davide David Carrera Colombia
End Of Season ElmarImanov Azerbaijan, Germany, Georgia
This Is My Desire ArieEsiri, ChukoEsiri Nigeria, USA
Karnawal Juan Pablo Felix Argentina
Parents Eric Bergkraut, Ruth Schweikert Switzerland
The Voice OgnjenSviličić Croatia
Spiral…Fear Is Everywhere Kurtis David Harder Canada
Isaac Angeles Hernandez &David Matamoros Spain
Farewell Amour EkwaMsangi US
The Man Who Sold His Skin Kaouther Ben Hania Tunisia, France
Roland Rabers Cabaret of Death Roland Reber Germany
Children of the sun PrasannaVithanage Sri Lanka

