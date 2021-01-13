IFFI unveils World Panorama films

New Delhi: The 51st Edition of International Film Festival of India has today unveiled the list of films under the World Panorama section. The line up consists of fifty films from across the world.
The list of films is as under:
|Film Name
|Director
|Country
|Only Human
|Igor Ivanov
|Macedonia
|The Lawyer
|RomasZabarauskas
|Lithuania
|RupsaNodirBanke
|TanvirMokammel
|Bangladesh
|Buiten Is Het Feest
|JelleNesna
|Netherlands
|3 PUFF
|SamanSalour
|Andorra
|The Atlantic City Story
|Henry Butash
|USA
|Gesture
|PouyaParsamagham
|Iran
|Zhanym, Ty Ne Poverish
|ErnarNurgaliev
|Kazakhstan
|Running Against The Wind
|Jan Philipp Weyl
|Germany, Ethiopia
|Spring Blossom
|Suzanne Lindon
|France
|The Audition
|Ina Weisse
|Germany
|Moral Order
|Mario Barroso
|Portugal
|Unidentified
|Bogdan George Apetri
|Romania
|The First Death Of Joana
|Cristiane Oliveira
|Brazil
|The Trouble With Nature
|Illum Jacobi
|Denmark, France
|The Castle
|Lina LužYtė
|Lithuania, Ireland
|Maternal
|Maura Delpero
|Italy
|A Fish Swimming Upside Down
|ErlizaPëtkova
|Germany
|Fauna
|NicolásPereda
|Spanish
|SUK SUK
|Ray Yeung
|Hong Kong
|Long Time No See
|Pierre Filmon
|France
|Summer Rebels
|Martina Sakova
|Slovakia
|In The Dusk
|ŠarūnasBartas
|Lithuania
|A Common Crime
|Francisco Márquez
|Argentina
|Lola
|Laurent Micheli
|Belgium, France
|The Voiceless
|Pascal Rabaté
|France
|The Taste Of Pho
|Mariko Bobrik
|Poland, Germany
|Stardust
|Gabriel Range
|UK
|Funny Face
|Tim Sutton
|USA
|Naked Animals
|Melanie Waelde
|Germany
|Las Niñas
|PilarPalomero
|Spain
|Kala Azar
|Janis Rafa
|Netherlands, Greece
|ИсторияОднойКартины
|RuslanMagomadov
|Russia
|Paradies
|Immanuel Esser
|Germany
|Borderline
|Anna Alfieri
|UK
|A Simple Man
|TassosGerakinis
|Greece
|180°Rule
|FarnooshSamadi
|Iran
|Here We Are
|Nir Bergman
|Israel, Italy
|The Border
|Davide David Carrera
|Colombia
|End Of Season
|ElmarImanov
|Azerbaijan, Germany, Georgia
|This Is My Desire
|ArieEsiri, ChukoEsiri
|Nigeria, USA
|Karnawal
|Juan Pablo Felix
|Argentina
|Parents
|Eric Bergkraut, Ruth Schweikert
|Switzerland
|The Voice
|OgnjenSviličić
|Croatia
|Spiral…Fear Is Everywhere
|Kurtis David Harder
|Canada
|Isaac
|Angeles Hernandez &David Matamoros
|Spain
|Farewell Amour
|EkwaMsangi
|US
|The Man Who Sold His Skin
|Kaouther Ben Hania
|Tunisia, France
|Roland Rabers Cabaret of Death
|Roland Reber
|Germany
|Children of the sun
|PrasannaVithanage
|Sri Lanka