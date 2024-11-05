IFFI to celebrate the Centenary of Four Icons of Indian Cinema

The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to honour four cinematic legends who have shaped the many facets of Indian cinema. IFFI this year will pay homage to the extraordinary legacy of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR), and Mohammed Rafi through a series of tributes, screenings, and interactive events, providing the delegates a closer look at the contributions of these legendary film personalities to the world of cinema.

NFDC-NFAI Restored Versions of Timeless Classics

In a special tribute to these icons, IFFI will present versions of their timeless classics restored by NFDC-NFAI, offering audiences an enriched experience of some of the most celebrated films in Indian cinema. The restored prints allow audiences to experience the grandeur and artistry of these films as they were meant to be seen,with meticulous attention to details.

Among the highlights, Raj Kapoor’s Awaara will be showcased in a digitally restored form that revives the warmth, humour, and empathy Kapoor brought to the common man’s journey. This restoration celebrates Kapoor’s unparalleled contribution to Indian cinema and his artistic commitment to portraying societal issues with depth and compassion.

The classic Harmonium, directed by Tapan Sinha, will be screened, inviting audiences to rediscover Sinha’s intricate storytelling. Known for its compelling themes and narrative depth, Harmonium exemplifies Sinha’s artistic legacy and cinematic vision.

Further enriching the IFFI experience is the restored Devadasu, a landmark film that solidified Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s (ANR) place in cinematic history. The restored version magnifies ANR’s profound portrayal of Devadas, allowing contemporary audiences to connect with his emotive performance in a role that resonates deeply with Indian cultural identity.

Finally, the classic Hum Dono will be screened in its enhanced audio and visual restoration. With songs immortalized by the legendary Mohammed Rafi, this version celebrates Rafi’s exceptional contribution to Indian music and cinema, reviving the magic of his voice for all generations.

Celebrating the Icons

In addition to the screening of restored classics, IFFI will celebrate the legacy of these four legends through out the festival. The opening ceremony will have a spectacular performance paying tribute to the lives and achievements of these legends, accompanied by an audiovisual presentation that brings their cinematic journeys to life.

Panel Discussions and In-Conversation Sessions: In-depth discussions and in-conversation sessions with esteemed guests and family members will provide unique insights into their lives. These conversations will illuminate both the personal and professional impacts of their work on the film industry.

Launch of MY STAMP: As a special gesture in honour, IFFI will unveil a unique MY STAMP dedicated to these four luminaries, symbolizing the imprint they have left on Indian culture and cinema.

Bilingual Brochures: Special bilingual brochures, highlighting each icon’s achievements, will serve as keepsakes, allowing attendees to celebrate and appreciate the legacies of these cinematic greats.

Caravan of Songs: A musical journey featuring 150 songs associated with Raj Kapoor and Mohammed Rafi, and 75 songs associated with Tapan Sinha and ANR, will immerse audiences in the musical contributions of these legends, highlighting their impact on the soundtrack of Indian cinema.

Curated Exhibition: A curated exhibition featuring rare memorabilia, photographs, and artefacts from the lives of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, ANR, and Mohammed Rafi will provide audiences with a tangible connection to their remarkable contributions.

Thematic Activities: On the days dedicated to each personality, thematic activities are planned throughout the Entertainment Arena. This will include immersive activities, digital displays, engaging quizzes, etc. to keep audiences engaged with these legends and make them aware about their everlasting legacy.

Sand Art Illustration: As part of the centenary celebrations, a Sand Art illustration will be created in Kala Academy, as a tribute to the legendary artistes by Padma Shri Awardee and famous Sand Artist, Shri Sudarshan Pattnaik.

A Lasting Tribute

By bringing together art, history, and interactive experiences, IFFI will seek to inspire future generations through the legacies and enduring influence of Raj Kapoor, Tapan Sinha, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, and Mohammed Rafi on the world of cinema.

IFFI is not only about the screening of films and a get together of film-lovers! In its essence, the festival intends to offer and share the joy of cinema by celebrating and honouring the many master-craftsmen who continue to inspire audiences and artists worldwide with their evergreen legacy.