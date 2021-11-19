IFFI 52 to raise a special toast to sportspersonship

New Delhi : Showing sportsmanship spirit at its finest, four inspirational films about sports are being screened at the Sports Section of the 52nd Edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, being held during November 20 – 28, 2021.

At a time when sports competitions are being celebrated globally on a huge scale, movies based on sports have always attracted cine-goers due to their portrayal of true grit, determination, adrenaline rush and camaraderie. Further, India has registered a historic medal tally this year in the Olympics and Paralympics Games making it the best year for Indian sports. To celebrate the glory of sports on screen, this IFFI is bringing cinema lovers four International films on sports.

The films being presented in this section are Rookie by Lieven van Baelen (Dutch), Fighter by Jéro Yun (Korean), The Champion of Auschwitz by Maciej Barczewski (German, Polish) & Olga by Elie Grappe (French, Russian, Ukrainian).

IFFI Goa has a specially curated package for sports since the year 2018.

Rookie

A concoction of friendship, rivaly and competition which will get your adrenaline rushing. Do catch Lieven van Baelen’s Rookie, a Dutch feature film about life and second chances. The film tells the story of Nicky, a young, ambitious and confident motorcyclist who always puts his life on the line while racing. His adventurous passion for the sport eventually gets him into an accident, leaving his world in crumbles. The film shows us how Nicky starts over and relives his dream by by coaching his nephew.

Rookie had its world premiere in the National Competition of the Brussels International Film Festival in Brussels.