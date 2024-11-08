IFFI 2024 : Six Films to be showcased at Work-in-Progress Lab

Film Bazaar has announced six exceptional fiction films which have made it to the official selection for the Work-in-Progress Lab at IFFI this year.

The selected films are:

1. Shape of Momos by Tribeny Rai (Nepali)

2. Gaangshalik (Gaangshalik – River Bird) by Shakteedhar Bir (Bengali)

3. Yerra Mandaram (The Red Hibiscus) by Mohan Kumar Valasala (Telugu)

4. Kaatti Ri Raatti (Hunters Moon) by Ridham Janve (Gaddi, Nepali)

5. Umal by Siddharth Badi (Marathi)

6. The Good, The Bad, The Hungry by Vivek Kumar (Hindi)

Following the time-tested model, the Lab will constitute both Online & Offline sessions this year as well. This mix of different modes of engagement allows the filmmakers and the mentors to brainstorm in real time and figure out ways to achieve the post-production support.

Five out of these six films are debut features from young and emerging filmmakers. These films not only showcase a wealth of diverse narratives but also reflect a rich tapestry of cultural perspectives. The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is stepping into its 55th year this month and is making a significant statement by centering its focus on young filmmakers, highlighting their innovative storytelling and fresh visions.

The Works in Progress (WIP) segment reflects IFFI’s commitment to foster creativity, and highlight stories that resonate to diverse audiences reflecting the complexities of contemporary life through the eyes of a new generation of artists. It’s an exciting time for cinema, and Film Bazaar is at the forefront of celebrating these emerging voices!