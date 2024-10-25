IFFI 2024: NFDC India Announces Selection for Co-Production Market at Film Bazaar

The 18th edition of the NFDC Film Bazaar has announced its official selection for the Co-Production Market featuring 21 feature films and 8 web series from seven countries. Film Bazaar is organized every year alongside the prestigious International Film Festival of India (IFFI) scheduled to take place from 20th to 28th November, 2024 in Goa. This year, the Film Bazaar will be taking place from 20th to 24th November 2024, at the Marriott Resort in Goa.

This year’s official selection showcases a rich tapestry of languages, including Hindi, English, Assamese, Tamil, Marwari, Bengali, Malayalam, Punjabi, Nepali, Marathi, Pahadi, and Cantonese. In the Film Bazaar, Filmmakers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, the UK, Germany, and Hong Kong will pitch their projects to a range of industry professionals, including producers, distributors, festival programmers, financiers, and sales agents.

The Open Pitch session has proven to be a fantastic opportunity for filmmakers to forge connections and explore potential collaborations. Here is the list of Films and Web Series which made into the Co-production market this year:

Sr. No Films / Web Series Country / State Language 1 A Night’s Whispers and the Winds India Assamese 2 Aadu Ki Kasam (Destiny’s Dance) India English, Hindi 3 Aanaikatti Blues India Tamil 4 Absent India Hindi, English 5 All Ten Heads Of Ravanna India Hindi 6 Chetak India Hindi, Marwari 7 Divine Chords Bangladesh, India Bengali 8 Feral India English 9 Gulistaan (Year of the Weeds) India Hindi 10 Guptam (The Last of Them Plagues India Malayalam 11 Harbir India Punjabi, Hindi, English 12 Home Before Night Australia, Nepal English, Nepali 13 Kabootar India Marathi 14 Kothiyan- Fishers of Men India Malayalam 15 Kurinji (The Disappearing Flower) India, Germany Malayalam 16 Baaghi Bechare (Reluctant Rebels) India Hindi 17 Roid Bangladesh Bengali 18 Somahelang (The Song of Flowers) India, United Kingdom Pahadi, Hindi 19 The Employer India Hindi 20 Wax Daddy India English, Hindi 21 The Vampire of Sheung Shui Hong Kong English, Cantonese, Hindi 22 Age Of Deccan- The Legend Of Malik Ambar India Hindi, English 23 Chauhans BNB Bed And Basera India Hindi 24 Chekavar India Tamil, Malayalam 25 IndiPendent India, United Kingdom English, Tamil 26 Just Like Her Mother India Hindi, English 27 Modern Times India, United Kingdom English, Tamil 28 Pondi-Cherie India Hindi, English 29 RESET India Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam

This year also marks an exciting partnership with the Asia TV Forum & Market (ATF), introducing a project within a cross-exchange initiative. With the growing popularity of web series, NFDC has included eight compelling projects across various genres such as Drama, Romance, Period Drama, Comedy, Action, Coming-of-age, Adventure, and Thriller.

Managing Director of NFDC, Shri Prithul Kumar, shared that “the Co-Production Market has become a crucial part of Film Bazaar, providing valuable financial support to selected projects. This year, we received an impressive 180 feature applications from 23 countries in 30 languages. For our inaugural Web Series edition, we had 38 submissions from 8 countries representing 14 languages. We wish all the selected filmmakers the best of luck in finding the perfect co-production partners to bring their visions to life!”

About Film Bazaar

Since its inception in 2007, Film Bazaar has been dedicated to discovering, supporting, and showcasing South Asian films and talent in filmmaking, production, and distribution. The Bazaar also facilitates the sales of world cinema in the South Asian region, serving as a converging point for South Asian and international filmmakers, producers, sales agents, and festival programmers seeking creative and financial collaboration. Over five days, the Film Market focuses on promoting South Asian content and talent. The Co-Production Market aims to spotlight diverse global narratives.

About IFFI

Founded in 1952, the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) stands as one of Asia’s premier film festivals. Since its inception, IFFI has aimed to celebrate films, their captivating stories, and the talented individuals behind them. The festival seeks to promote and spread a deep appreciation and love for films, build bridges of understanding and camaraderie among people, and inspire them to reach new heights of individual and collective excellence.