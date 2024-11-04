IFFI 2024 announces Official Selection for ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film’ Category

With an aim to promote new and young talent in the country, the 55 th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) brings to you a new award category: ‘Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film’ which will showcase five remarkable debut films that highlight new perspectives, diverse narratives, and innovative cinematic styles from across India. IFFI, scheduled to be held from November 20-28, 2024, announced its official selection in the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film category.

Each of these films brings unique narratives and regional perspectives, highlighting India’s cultural and linguistic diversity.

Award to be presented at Closing Ceremony

A jury will evaluate these shortlisted films during 55th IFFI in Goa, and the winner of the Best Debut Director of Indian Feature Film Award will be announced at the Closing Ceremony on November 28, 2024.

The preview committee, comprising eminent professionals from across India’s film and arts communities, selected these five films from 117 eligible entries

Highlighting Emerging Indian Talent

This year, IFFI focuses on debut Indian films to promote fresh perspectives in the film industry and encourage creativity that pushes the boundaries of traditional storytelling. By honouring these debut films, IFFI aims to foster global appreciation for Indian cinema and to provide emerging filmmakers with a platform to reach a wider audience, both nationally and internationally.

As one of the 14 film festivals worldwide accredited by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF) in the Competitive Feature Films category, IFFI is a vital platform for Indian filmmakers to gain international exposure.