IFFCO’s Jyoti Ladies Club takes a step forward & distributed school bags & kits in Paradeep area

Paradeep: IFFCO’s Jyoti Ladies Club has been helping and supporting orphanages, old age homes and schools from time to time. Today the club distributed school kits to Jagannath Colony Upper Primary School,Madhuban Paradeep which include school bags, Tiffin Box, water bottle, pencil, exam board, geometry kits, notebooks, colour box etc to school children. For proper drinking water it also provided Terafil Water Filters to schools. It will be most beneficial to kids especially in slums areas. It has been a motto for the IFFCO’s Jyoti Ladies Club to promote and encourage children who often fail to avail basic facilities, to grow, develop and reach heights. The club has always tried to provide any infrastructure that will help these children in their education. IFFCO’s Jyoti Ladies Club has been a pioneer organization in helping the society. The distribution program was conducted by President of Jyoti Ladies Club, Smt. Mamtaben Patel, Smt. Sashi Goyal, Smt. Ambika Sharma, Smt. Mini Nilambram, Smt Sandeepa Rath, Secretary, Smt Ruma Mangalmurty, Joint Secretary, Smt Shalin Pandey of the club along with the Assistant Manager (Administration) of IFFCO, Mr. Prasanna Kumar Beura and all other members of the club also graced their presence in the program. The head of the club, Smt. Patel is always ahead to help children, old people and needy people. Mrs Patel is a very promising lady when it comes to doing something for the society. IFFCO Ladies Club has always been in the limelight for doing phenomenal charitable work.