IFFCO Provides Facilities For New Computer Labs And New Infrastructures At Shree Swaminarayan Vidya Mandir , Chakulia

Paradeep: The foundation for renovation and establishment of new computer labs in Shree Swaminarayan Vidya Mandir,Chakulia was inaugurated today by Senior Executive Director of IFFCO, Shri K.J. Patel at Chakulia of Ersama block, Jagatsinghpur. Along with Shri K.J Patel, Smt. Mamata Patel, President, Jyoti Ladies Club, IFFCO Shri Abhay Kumar Mall, Joint General Manager (P&A), IFFCO, Smt. Neeta Mall,Jyoti Ladies Club, IFFCO, Shri Prasanna Kumar Beura, Public Relation Officer of IFFCO, Shri Muralidhar Maliik, Sarpanch, Baleipur, Shri Pitambar Jena, Secretary & Smt. Salendri Patanayak, Head Mistress of the school were present among others. Under this rural developmental project by IFFCO, 20 nos multipurpose toilet & wash room , Kitchen, computer room, renovation of school building & hostel and new buildings were built. The required school furniture and computers were also provided to the school. Shri K.J Patel in his speech inspired the students to be a better human and take proper advantage of the new facilities provided to them. The students must stand on their own feet and work towards the development of the society. Shri Muralidhar Maliik, Sarpanch, Baleipur in his speech “ there is no school as such with this much facilities in the entire Erasama block” he also added that the students will be able to make good use of the facilities provided to them for their better future. It is highly kind and appreciative of IFFCO to have provided such infrastructure in the block of Ersama.

