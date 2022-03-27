IFFCO Paradeep Unit sets World Record Production Phosphoric Acid for the year 2021-22

Paradeep: Phosphate (P2O5) is a major nutrient for crops and very much essential for greater farm yield. India has very low reserves of phosphates and we need to import majority from other countries in form of rock phosphate (raw material), phosphoric acid (intermediate product) and complex fertilizers (finished products). In order to meet the national requirement of complex fertiliser, IFFCO has been operating world largest single reactor plant with daily production capacity of 2650 Tonnes per day production of P2O5 at Paradeep Unit. The IFFCO Paradeep Plant has achieved a rare feat of highest ever annual production in the world by any single plant producing 805,000 Tonnes of P2O5(Phosphoric Acid) for the FY 2021-22. This has helped in production of higher indigenous phosphate based fertilizers i.e. DAP / NPS etc. and reduced dependency on imported complex fertilizers. In line with vision of Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to make our country ‘Atma Nirbhar’, this is major mile stone achieved in the direction of making India Self-reliant. This has not only resulted in ensuring availability of quality & made in India fertilizer to our great farmers, but also resulted in saving precious forex outgo.

To achieve this marvellous production record, despite of many odds of COVID pandemic and disturbed world market scenario, IFFCO, a farmers’ own initiative, a giant co-operative unit, could reach the expectations of the farmers of the country to make them available with required Phosphatic fertilisers on time. During recent event celebrated at Vigyan Bhavan in March-22 at Delhi, IFFCO’s Paradeep Unit was awarded the WINNER Prize for its safety performance besides winning several awards this year on Energy conservation & Environment protection from National Safety Council, Fertiliser Association of India and Bureau of Energy Efficiency. IFFCO has expressed sincerest gratitude to all the Govt. and statutory authorities who were always there with full support and made this achievable and thanks billions of farmers with folded hands who have continuously put their trust in this organisation and made it stand where it is today. IFFCO is extremely thankful to all the employees and stake holders who displayed exemplary support at various steps of this journey.