Paradeep : IFFCO Paradeep Unit conducted a Full Scale Mock Drill, as pursuance to Rule-9 (g) “The Chemical Accidents (Emergency Planning, Preparedness and Response) Rules, 1996 an On-Site Mock Drill. The scenario was “Ammonia pressure developed (in Ammonia Storage Tank-A) due to power failure at Ammonia Storage Tank area” On dtd.08.03.2021 at about 16.24 Hrs. All the precautionary measures and controlled the leakage by spraying water and providing water curtain.

In the wake of this pandemic, an On-Site Mock drill was conducted abiding by certain preventive measures such as maintaining social distancing, wearing of mask, proper sanitization, avoiding large congregations, protecting vulnerable persons etc. and following all guidelines related to COVID-19 issued by Ministry of Home Affairs & Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

On this On-Site Mock Drill, Chief Guest Sh. G.K. Gautam, Director (Technical) IFFCO and Sri Chandrakant Dalai, (Assistant Director of Factories & Boilers Paradeep Zone), Sri K.J. Patel, Unit Head of IFFCO Paradeep Unit, Sri R.K. Pandey, JGM (Prod., E&S), Sri S.K.Kamble, Sr. Manager (Fire & Safety), Shri P. Gopinath Addl. Asst. Director Dock Safety, Shri R.K. Samal, IIC Paradeep P.S., Asish Gokhle, CM(HSE) IOCL Pipeline Division, Shri A.K. Singh, Dy. Commandant Fire (CISF),Shri Narendra Kumar (Inspector NDRF 3rd Bn Cuttack), Shri P.K. Kar, (Safety Officer, PPT), Shri S.K.Muduli, Safety Officer (AMNippon Steel), Officers from mutual-aid industries, terminals & Safety Buddy (IOCL Refinery, PPL, PPT, BPCL, HPCL, IOCL Terminal, Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel, ABInBev, Suryo Udyog Ltd.),CISF-PPT, Health Officer Paradeep Municipality,Smt Babita Sethy, Sarapanch Nuagarh G.P.,Sh Ayasakanta Ray,Paradeep Nagarika Mancha,Dr Debadutta Samanataray . All the senior officials along with Fire & Safety officers with fire crew and other Safety Officers were present during the mock drill. All key personnel gave their valuable observations / suggestions as well as took part in post mock drill discussions in detailed with the key personnel at the emergency control centre.