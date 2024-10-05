IFFCO Announces Leadership Transition at Paradeep Unit

Mr. P K Mahapatra Appointed as Unit Head of IFFCO Paradeep; Mr. K J Patel Elevated to Director (Technical), IFFCO Head Office, Delhi

Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), one of the largest cooperative societies in the world, proudly announces a key leadership transition at its Paradeep Unit. Mr. P K Mahapatra, General Manager at IFFCO Paradeep Unit, has been appointed as the new Unit Head of the Paradeep facility, effective 3rd October 2024. Mr. P K Mahapatra succeeds Mr. K J Patel, who has been elevated to the role of Director (Technical) at IFFCO’s Head Office in Delhi. In his new position, Mr. K J Patel will oversee operations across all IFFCO plants.

Mr. K J Patel, who previously served as the Unit Head of IFFCO Paradeep & Plant Manager, has been elevated to the prestigious position of Director (Technical) and a Board Member at IFFCO’s Head Office in Delhi. With over 38 years of engineering and leadership experience, Mr. Patel has been instrumental in transforming the Paradeep facility into one of the most advanced fertilizer production units in the country.

In his new role as Director (Technical), Mr. Patel has become the Occupier of all IFFCO plants ensuring synergy and excellence in production processes across the company’s facilities nationwide and abroad. His expertise in operational management and technical innovation will be invaluable as IFFCO continues to expand its footprint in the global fertilizer industry.

Mr. P K Mahapatra, a Mechanical Engineer of 1989 batch from REC Rourkela, brings over 30 years of experience in the fertilizer industry to his new role as Unit Head of IFFCO Paradeep. A seasoned engineer and leader, Mr. Mahapatra has been with IFFCO for 18 years since 2007, holding various critical positions in Technical, operations, and project management.

His technical prowess, combined with a deep understanding of fertilizer production, particularly in phosphatic fertilizers, positions him to effectively lead the Paradeep Unit, which is one of the largest phosphatic fertilizer production units in Asia. Mr. Mahapatra’s dedication to operational excellence and innovation aligns with IFFCO’s mission to promote sustainable agriculture and farmer prosperity. The information was provided to press by Sh Prasanna Kumar Beura, Public Relation Officer, IFFCO Paradeep Unit for press release. .