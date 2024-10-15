IFAT India 2024 to lead the charge for water and waste management in India with its largest edition

Mumbai, October 15th , 2024: The 11th edition of IFAT India, India’s leading trade fair for water, sewage, solid waste, and recycling, will take place from October 16-18, 2024 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. As India continues to combat challenges in sustainable water and waste management, IFAT India emerges as a critical platform to showcase innovations, and encourage collaborations and policy discussions in this sector.

IFAT India is a key enabler in presenting ground-breaking innovations in environmental technologies such as solid waste, recycling, water treatment, and sewage management. The event brings together top companies, industry experts, government representatives, and decision-makers interested in environmental technologies under one roof to network and unlock business opportunities.

Special Zones at IFAT India 2024

IFAT India 2024 is set to feature several dedicated zones that will enhance the event’s emphasis on innovation and sustainability. These include:

WASH Innovation Hub – Co-organized with the WASH Innovation Hub, Telangana, this pavilion will showcase a group of companies specializing in smart water technologies.

– Co-organized with the WASH Innovation Hub, Telangana, this pavilion will showcase a group of companies specializing in smart water technologies. ULB Pavilion – In collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), this pavilion will host a two-day programme dedicated to ULBs participating from across India that includes sharing their best practices and panel discussions. It will also serve as a matchmaking platform for solution providers and ULBs. Notable participants include: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Surat Municipal Corporation, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Darjeeling Municipal Corporation, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Lunglei Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee of Leh, Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Port Blair Municipal Council, and Suchitwa Mission Kerala.

– In collaboration with the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA), this pavilion will host a two-day programme dedicated to ULBs participating from across India that includes sharing their best practices and panel discussions. It will also serve as a matchmaking platform for solution providers and ULBs. Notable participants include: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, Surat Municipal Corporation, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Darjeeling Municipal Corporation, Shimla Municipal Corporation, Lunglei Municipal Corporation, Municipal Committee of Leh, Dehradun Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune Municipal Corporation, Port Blair Municipal Council, and Suchitwa Mission Kerala. NSWAI Pavilion – Co-organized with the National Solid Waste Association of India (NSWAI), this zone will feature companies presenting sustainable solutions for solid waste management.

Additionally, the Startup Pavilion will spotlight emerging companies driving breakthrough technologies in the industry.

High-impact Conferences and Knowledge-sharing Sessions

At IFAT India 2024, the conference segment has undergone significant enhancements to promote knowledge-sharing and drive innovation in environmental technology. This year, more than 300 speakers will participate in 40+ insightful sessions spread over four days. The discussions are organized into specialized focus areas, with the Blue Stage dedicated to water management topics and the Orange Stage focusing on solid waste management. Additionally, the Circular Cities Summit 2024—a joint initiative between IFAT India and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA)—will feature presentations and panel discussions from various ULBs.

Partnering with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for Felicitation of Waste Warriors

A joint initiative between Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), IFAT India and Hope4Best Foundation. This initiative will felicitate over 50 Waste Warriors from different wards within the city of Mumbai.

Emphasizing the critical role of IFAT India in driving sustainable initiatives, Bhupinder Singh, CEO, Messe Muenchen India, says, “The 11th edition of IFAT India will not only present advanced solutions for water and waste management but also encourage collaboration between the public and private sectors. We are excited to host experts from across the globe who will share insights on addressing the environmental challenges specific to India, such as urban waste management and water recycling. As India approaches crucial milestones in its environmental policies, IFAT India 2024 serves as an important platform to accelerate sustainable solutions. This edition promises to drive discussions around water and waste management, particularly as industries and urban areas face increasing pressure to meet regulatory and sustainability goals.”

Robin Fernandes, Business Unit Head, (Capital Goods & Outbound) and Member of Management Board, says, “IFAT India 2024 is uniquely positioned to champion sustainability within India by acting as a convergence point for world-class technologies and the rich, localized expertise of Indian professionals. Our focus is on enhancing sustainable infrastructure and encouraging the adoption of innovative technologies tailored to India’s diverse environmental and socio-economic landscape. Moreover, we aim to foster meaningful dialogues across various stakeholders—ranging from government officials to grassroots organizations—ensuring that sustainability becomes a deeply ingrained principle at every decision-making level.”