If farmer is not paid after procurement, then property of guilty should be auctioned for payment: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has issued instructions that if the farmer is not paid for his procured crop after procurement on support price, then the property of the responsible persons should be auctioned and payment should be made to the farmer. Along with this, criminal cases should be registered against the guilty persons and action should be taken against them. Collectors of all the districts should check for such pending cases in their district, and if there are pending cases action should be taken promptly.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan appreciated the action taken by Collector Gwalior in a case of Gwalior district regarding non-payment of wheat procured from farmers and fraud by the concerned society. Not only did the Collector take punitive action against the officials of the concerned society, but the property was auctioned and the entire amount of wheat procured was provided to the farmer.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was resolving complaints online through Samadhan Online video conferencing in Mantralaya today. Chief Secretary Shri Iqbal Singh Bains, DGP Shri Vivek Johri, Additional Chief Secretary General Administration Shri Vinod Kumar and Principal Secretary Shri Manish Rastogi were present.

Insurance claim on animal death should be made available on time

In a case of Shri Rameshwar Lal of Neemuch district, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan instructed that insurance claims for on animal deaths should be provided to beneficiaries within the time limit. In the case of death of a buffalo belonging to Rameshwar, he was not paid the claim amount till three years. Now he has been paid. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed to take action against the guilty officers.

District CEO should be suspended

On a complaint by applicant Shri Keshav Singh of Bhind district, instructions were issued to suspend the then CEO Janpad Panchayat. The beneficiary had not got money for toilet construction in the case. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that action should be taken against the guilty officers / employees for delay in providing benefits to the beneficiaries of the schemes.

Complaint should not be closed, till the missing girl returns

In a case of Tikamgarh’s Shri Dalpat Singh Raikwar, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the cases of missing girls should not be closed till the missing girl is recovered. In this case, the daughter of the applicant returned on January 30 and the accused has been arrested.

CM orders departmental probe against tehsildar

On delay in providing assistance to Shri Karodi Lal Yadav of Sagar district after the death of his buffalo, instructions were given to conduct departmental probe against the concerned tehsildar.

Cases to be resolved in public hearing

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that collectors in many districts forward the complaints received during public hearings to the concerned department which is not appropriate. Collectors should ensure that complaints received at public hearings are resolved.

Bhind, Shivpuri, Morena should perform better

After complains on CM Helpline, instructions were given to Bhind district to make improvements, for giving poor performance six times consecutively. Similarly, Shivpuri, Morena, Shajapur, Datia were also given instructions for improvement.

Five districts including Seoni lauded

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan lauded Seoni, Chhindwara, Tikamgarh, Singrauli and Shahdol districts for their outstanding performance in resolving cases of CM Helpline. Satna, Singrauli, Sidhi, Betul and Chhindwara districts were congratulated for prompt redressal of police and traffic related complaints.

Revenue cases should be resolved through campaign

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan directed that the pending cases of demarcation, division etc. of the Revenue Department should be resolved in the next one month by campaigning.

Departments that have best performed

Public Health Engineering, Social Justice, Women and Child Development, Transport, Planning, Economics and Statistics and Animal Husbandry departments have best performed in redressal of complaints. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has congratulated these departments.

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan lauded Shri Rajkumar Chaturvedi, Sub Engineer, Public Health Engineering Department, Bhopal, CEO, Janpad Panchayat of Panchayat and Rural Development Department, Hoshangabad Shri Ram Soni, Block Education Officer of Sagar, Shri Ramsevak Sharma, Indore RTO Shri Jitendra Singh Raghuvanshi, Assistant Engineer of Public Health Engineering Department Guna, Shri T.L. Mehra and Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry Department Chhatarpur Dr. Vimal Kumar Tiwari.