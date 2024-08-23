IEPFA conducts Niveshak Sunwai in Ahmedabad, today

The Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) conducted the second Niveshak Sunwai meet in Ahmedabad, today. This meet marks a significant expansion of IEPFA’s efforts to directly address grievances and concerns related to the IEPF e-Forms.

The Ahmedabad meet was led by Smt. Anita Shah Akella, CEO of IEPFA and Joint Secretary at the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. From the IEPFA, Lt. Col. Rajesh Kumar, General Manager; Shri Ram Babu Mahato, Deputy General Manager; and Shri Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Director, also participated.

In her address on the occasion, Smt. Shah said, “The Niveshak Sunwai meets are a testament to our commitment to addressing claimant grievances effectively and transparently. We aim to break down barriers and provide a clearer path for individuals seeking resolution.”

Smt. Shah emphasised on the initiative’s goal of demystifying the IEPFA process and making it more approachable for claimants.

The event witnessed a remarkable turnout, with over 250 participants in attendance, surpassing the 230 registrations received in advance for registrations and promoted through Public Notice in leading newspapers. Notably, nearly 60% of the attendees were senior citizens, underscoring the event’s significant impact.

By holding the Niveshek Sunwai session in Ahmedabad, participants, especially the elderly, were facilitated on the spot, without the hassle of travelling to the HQ in New Delhi. The participants appreciated the initiative and also requested for more such sessions more frequently for other investors. The attendees were served at six different desks with well-trained staff to address issues with clarity, guidance, and resolutions.

The meet featured comprehensive walkthrough sessions for e-Form filings and offered opportunities for direct interaction with IEPFA officials and nodal officers from associated companies. This initiative is designed to break down complexities and demystify the IEPFA processes, making them more approachable and claimant-friendly. Claimants registered for the meet through a QR code or a registration link shared on IEPFA’s social media platforms.

The Niveshak Sunwai initiative highlights IEPFA’s commitment to enhancing investor confidence by providing clear, accessible, and effective support for all claimants. By addressing grievances directly and facilitating a smoother claims process, IEPFA continues to lead the charge in investor education and protection.

Following a successful inaugural meet in Mumbai on 12th August 2024, held at the ICAI Tower, the Niveshak Sunwai initiative continues its multi-city journey, with upcoming meetings planned in Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Niveshak Sunwai, an extension of the Niveshak Sewak Panchayat, is designed to address the grievances and concerns of claimants related to IEPF e-Forms. Originating from the weekly Niveshak Sewak Panchayat meets, this new initiative aims to streamline the claims process and enhance accessibility for investors across the country.