IEPF Authority invites comments from stakeholders for simplifying claims refund process

The Investor Education & Protection Fund Authority (IEPFA) invites comments from all stakeholders to simplify and expedite claims settlement process.

The suggestions may be offered through:

eConsultation module available at MCA website www.mca.gov.in via email at [email protected] .

The last date for receiving comments is January 27, 2023. The Notice inviting comments and the Consultation paper have been uploaded at the website of the Authority www.iepf.gov.in .

About IEPF Authority

IEPF Authority has been established under sub-section (5) of section 125 of Companies Act, 2013 with the objective of promoting Investor Education, Awareness and Protection and for administration of the IEPF fund. It has undertaken a wide gamut of activities to accelerate the pace of investor education among the masses at large.