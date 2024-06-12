IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team riders show steady performance in race 2 of round 3 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship

Mobility Resort Motegi, (Japan), 09 June 2024: The race 2 of round 3 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship today saw the riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team showcasing consistency and strong determination in the AP250 class race at Mobility Resort Motegi in Japan.

After securing valuable points for the team in race 1 yesterday, the Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban, faced the challenges well and maintained steadiness in today’s race, but unfortunately, they couldn’t bag any points for the team.

In Race 2, Mohsin Paramban utilized his skills well to secure the position. Starting 20th on the grid, Mohsin remained consistent throughout the race. He applied his experience effectively and remained competitive among all the international riders. Executing strategic moves, he throttled well and finished the race in 17th position with a total time of 22’20.928. Unfortunately, he couldn’t earn any points for the team.

On the other hand, young talent Kavin Quintal, who started 18th on the grid, maintained steadiness throughout the race. Demonstrating his resilience and skills, he pushed harder to pose tough competition in this race as well. However, due to some mechanical issues with his machine, he had to leave the track in the 6th lap.

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal:

“Today, I started strong, but mechanical issues with my machine hampered my plans. Given yesterday’s results, I was confident of securing additional points in this race as well. Unfortunately, I was unable to finish the race. However, this round has also provided us with a lot of learning and I thank my team and trainers for supporting me. With a positive outlook, I am looking forward to better results in the upcoming rounds.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban:

“Today’s race showed my improvement, even though I missed scoring points for the team. The competition was tough, so I focused on staying consistent. When I saw Kavin drop out, I followed the pattern and finished without errors. This experience taught us a lot, and shall be enhancing our strategies for better results in the upcoming rounds.”