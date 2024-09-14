IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders show steady performance in Race 1 of Round 5 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Malaysia

Race 1 results of Asia Production 250cc class (AP250 class): Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban finished today’s race at 15th and 19th position, respectively.

Sepang International Circuit : The riders of the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team took the challenge of Race 1 of Round 5 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship held at the legendary Sepang International Circuit in Malaysia today.

The Indian duo, Kavin Quintal and Mohsin Paramban, completed today’s race with determination and consistency in the fiercely competitive Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Kavin Quintal, the 19-year-old racing prodigy from Chennai started the 8 lap race from the 19th grid position, and navigated the intense fight with determination. Despite the tough competition and Sepang’s high-speed corners, he showed resilience and strategic race craft, managing to maintain his position. Kavin finished 15th after a hard-fought race today, crossing the chequered flag with a total time of 20:08.015.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Paramban starting from 22nd on the grid, also put up a brave fight. Facing a highly competitive field, Mohsin held his ground, maintaining consistent lap times and gaining valuable experience on the demanding circuit. He finished the race in 19th place with a total time of 20:21.852.

The team earned 1 point in Race 1 of Round 5, bringing their cumulative total to 13 points for the season in the Asia Production 250cc (AP250) class.

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal “It was a tough battle from the very start. Sepang’s layout is demanding and starting from 19th meant I had to stay focused to make any progress. I gave my everything today, but there’s still more work that needs to be done to give a better performance. Tomorrow is a new opportunity, and I am ready to push even harder.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban “The race was intense, and the competition is fierce in the AP250 class. Starting from 22nd, I knew I had to keep pushing, but Sepang is challenging. If you lose focus for even a second, then you may crash as the circuit has got sharp corners. While the result isn’t what I hoped for, I’m taking the positives from today and looking forward to putting in a stronger performance tomorrow.”