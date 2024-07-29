IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders show grit in Round 4 of 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship in Indonesia

Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit (Indonesia), 29 July 2024: The Race 2 of Round 4 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship today witnessed the riders of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team putting forward their effort and determination in the AP250 class race amidst the field of strong competitors at Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit in Indonesia.

Starting from the 27th position on the grid, the 19-year-old Chennai’s riding prodigy, Kavin Quintal, showcased his racing prowess by securing the 18th position with a total time of 18:23.701. Despite the challenging circumstances and strong competition, Kavin managed to stay steady and avoided any crash. He advanced through the ranks and demonstrated his strategic riding skills throughout the race today.

His teammate, Mohsin Paramban from Mallapuram, started today’s race from 21st on the grid and finished at the 23rd position in Race 2 with a total time of 18:45.987. He displayed focus throughout the race. Despite facing intense competition and challenging race conditions, Mohsin navigated his way with determination and resilience. His calculated manoeuvres helped him complete the race.

Unfortunately, both the riders could not secure any points for the team in this round. The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team holds a cumulative total of 12 points across all four rounds of the 2024 Asia Road Racing Championship.

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal

“Today’s race was indeed challenging, but I gave it my all and managed to climb a few positions. Starting from 27th on the grid and finishing 18th amidst such strong competition was a tough task. Each race is a learning experience, and I am gaining valuable insights with every lap. Round 4 did not go as we had expected. However, I am determined to keep improving, fine-tuning my strategies, and aim for better results in the upcoming rounds. The support from the team has been incredible, and I’m confident we will achieve greater milestones together.”

Quote of IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban

“It was a tough race with intense competition and challenging conditions, but I focused on maintaining a steady pace and completing the race. Starting from 21st and finishing 23rd was not what I aimed for, but each race brings its own set of lessons. We did not gain points today but the encouragement and support from the team kept us motivated. We are staying positive and working hard to come back stronger in the next round. The journey is as important as the destination, and we are committed to making continuous progress.”