IDEMITSU Honda Racing India Riders return to Chennai for 2021 INMRC Round 2

Mumbai: Setting the tone for championship with their power packed performances in Round 1, Honda Racing India riders returns Chennai for Round 2 of MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship 2021. The weekend extravaganza will see a total of 43 riders on Honda machines in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup classes, Honda Hornet 2.0 One Make Race & Pro-Stock 165cc class of national championship.

Taking Honda’s charge ahead in Pro-Stock 165cc category of Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship will be the rider duo of Rajiv Sethu and Senthil Kumar. Adding more weight to the championship will be Honda’s 26 young guns battling for top positions in the IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup (NSF250R & CBR150R classes). Parallelly, 15 experienced riders from across the country will race on Honda Hornet 2.0 to prove their mettle.

Speaking on the outlook for second round, Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Senior Vice President – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India. Pvt. Ltd. said, “It was after a gap of 8 months that our riders returned to racetrack. With strong and commanding performance in Round 1, Honda racing India had a good start to the 2021 season of racing. Continuing the momentum, we are all set for the upcoming round this weekend. We can say with full confidence that not only have our riders eased on racetrack but have also started thinking strategically with an eye on top spot in the battle for glory. This weekend will surely be an interesting one as our battalion of riders is all charged to set the race rolling again.”

MRF MMSC FMSCI Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship – ProStock 165cc

Jetting off from a strong start in round 1, the IDEMITSU Honda SK 69 racing team enters round 2 with 58 points. With back-to-back 2 podium finishes, Rajiv Sethu’s points tally put him on 2nd position in the championship having a total of 36 points in his kitty. Whereas, his team-mate Senthil Kumar with 22 points is aggressively competing to reach the top.

IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup NSF250R and CBR150R

It is going to be a spectacular weekend of racing as 26 young guns aged 11-21 are all set to show the might of next gen on track in IDEMITSU Honda India Talent Cup.

With 2 podium wins in first round, 16-year-old Kavin Quintal from Chennai is currently leading the NSF250R category of talent cup. Challenging him will be frontrunners Geoffrey Emanuel of Chennai and Samuel Martin of Bengaluru. Giving them stiff competition will be Varoon S, Charan T, Deepak S and Shyam Sundar from Chennai; Sarthak Chavan from Pune, Sarthak Chavan from Pune, Mohsin P from Velachery, AS James from Bengaluru, Raj Dashwanth from Trichy and Vivek Rohit Kapadia from Belgaum.

Meanwhile, 13-year-old Rakshith S Dave from Chennai is currently leading the scoreboard after back-to-back wins in round 1 of CBR150R class. Completing the 14 riders grid will be the novice riders including Prakash Kamat & Shyam Babu (who are in 2nd and 3rd position) who were hand-picked from Honda India Talent Hunt across India – be it from the Bokaro Steel City, Patna, Satara, Pune, Mumbai, Uttur, Malappuram & Chennai ready to partake in the championship with fierce confidence and grit.