Ideas4LiFE Portal Introduced to Inspire Behavioral Change Towards Eco-Friendly Practices

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, launched the Ideas4LiFE portal on 29th July 2024 at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi for inviting innovative ideas related to products and services, which induce behavioral changes related to environment-friendly lifestyles.

The portal ‘Ideas4Life.nic.in’, created in partnership with UNICEF YuWaah, will allow participants to submit their ideas and innovations online. The winning ideas under each of the seven themes of Mission LiFE will be recognized and awarded with attractive prizes for individuals as well as for institutions.

Further, an event aiming to inspire innovative environmental solutions, at IIT Bombay, was organised on 31st Aug’24 in collaboration with the State Environment Department, Government of Maharashtra. Therein Union Minister Bhupender Yadav announced the extension of deadline for idea submission in Ideas4LiFE from 15th September to 15th October 2024.

Partnerships with key educational bodies like the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to strengthen the initiative’s presence in academic institutions, encouraging students, faculty, and researchers nationwide to contribute innovative ideas toward sustainable living has been made.

The UGC, AICTE, IITs, and various educational institutions nationwide will play a key role in promoting the Ideas4LiFE Ideathon among students, researchers, and the academic community. They are encouraged to contribute innovative, citizen-focused ideas and technologies that promote environmentally friendly lifestyles. The Ideathon encompasses seven themes aligned with the Mission LiFE: Water Conservation, Energy Efficiency, Waste Reduction, E-Waste Management, Minimizing Single-Use Plastics, Embracing Sustainable Food Practices, and Fostering Healthy Lifestyles.

The Ministry is also propagating the ideas4LiFE initiative through social media outreach on #Ideas4LiFE. As on date appx 3300 registrations and 1000 ideas have been received at the Ideas4LiFE portal. Social Media Outreach of the #Ideas4LiFE shows that there are 46.5 million impressions and 13.5 million reach.

It is planned to further amplify the reach of campaign by having meetings with UGC/AICTE/ Department of Education/ State Governments etc. After the culmination of the challenge, innovative ideas will be evaluated by a jury to announce shortlisted and winning ideas. These ideas will not only be recognized with attractive prizes but will also be part of a national repository of innovations. These can be nurtured, scaled, and implemented by various stakeholders, including government bodies and private entities.