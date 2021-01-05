IDBI Bank launches Video KYC Account Opening (VAO) facility for Savings Bank Accounts

Mumbai: IDBI Bank has announced the launch of Video KYC Account Opening (VAO) facility for Savings Bank Accounts. VAO is a completely contactless and paperless mode of on-boarding the customer and tailor made for the demands of post pandemic world. Through VAO, a customer can open a savings account with IDBI Bank from the convenience of his/her house or office as there are no physical forms to be filled and no visits to be made to the branch for opening one’s Savings Bank account.

Shri. Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank inaugurated a centralized Video-KYC hub at Mumbai.

Shri. Suresh Khatanhar, Deputy Managing Director, IDBI Bank said “VAO – Video KYC Account Opening is yet another step in creating more digital journeys benefiting the customers. This comes close on the heels of the “I Quick” mobile app based account opening and “WhatsApp Banking” facilities the Bank had launched recently. The Bank is endeavouring to make more such customer friendly digital conveniences available for customer delight”.

