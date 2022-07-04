Iconic Week Celebration as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration’ Commences at SAIL-VISL, Bhadravathi

New Delhi: The Ministry of Steel and SAIL commenced celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week today. The Iconic Week Celebration as part of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Celebration’ at SAIL-VISL, Bhadravathi began with lighting of lamp by Shri Chendwani. B.L, Executive Director and VISL Workers Association. This was followed by singing of patriotic songs in different Indian languages – Sanskrit, Bengali, Kannada, Chattisghari, Telugu, Malayalam, Odiya, Hindi by employees & contract labours.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Shri B.L. Chandwani highlighted the importance of the scarifies made by the freedom fighters in enabling us to get the freedom .He said that SAIL had contributed a great deal in enhancing steel consumption & providing steel infrastructure facilities in the Country and hope that this would continued to increased in days to come.

The videos & posters on steel usage was displayed in VISL intranet webpage for viewing by Employees & Contract Labours as part of the Iconic week celebrations.In addition, The videos & posters on steel usage will be displayed in the digital screen maintained by Town Municipality, Bhadravathi in front of the City Bus Stand wherein it is expected to be viewed by around 10,000 from 4th July, 2022 to 10th July 2022