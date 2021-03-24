Iconic Victoria carriages are all set to comeback in Mumbai as environment-friendly e-carts

Mumbai: Maharashtra Tourism is all set to bring back the old charm of Mumbai with the launch of ‘Victoria 2.0’, the eco-friendly and hi-tech carriages. These 12 carriages will be battery operated, posing no harm to animals and will be equipped with GPS-driven audio tours. In the first phase, the e-carriages will run at the city’s renowned landmarks such as the Gateway of India, Marine Drive and Nariman Point. The carriages will serve as another tourist attraction and an addition to the city’s historical treasures and rich heritage.

So for all of you visiting Mumbai, don’t forget to hop on these rides. They operate in South Mumbai area allowing you to sit back and appreciate the beautiful colonial architecture in the city. The carriage ride also promises to narrate the history of the city’s wonders. It is equipped with almost everything you would ever need, it also has a Bluetooth speaker if you want to put on your favourite songs.

They are also equipped with a GPS Intelligent Proximity Triggering dynamic software that triggers one’s multilingual commentary precisely at the right place each & every time about museums, historic and cultural sites which enhances visitors experiences.

The carriages are operated by lithium-ion batteries which are eco-friendly. They will have sanitisation stands and be cleaned after each ride, and everyone is expected to wear a mask on board as per the protocols.

Talking about the booking facilities, Ketan Kadam, Founder/CEO, UBO Ridez Pvt Ltd, said “We are encouraging E-wallet payments through all popular E-wallet platforms. As for the bookings, we are also tying up with multiple platforms such as Khaki Tours, Bookmyshow and our own Facebook and Instagram pages”

Seating Capacity

Six persons will be allowed per carriage plus one driver

Timing

The e-buggies will run from 4pm to 2am

Cost, Speed & Colour

The charges are ₹ 500 and ₹ 750 for short and long rides respectively. There will be red and black carriages which will run at a speed of less than 20km/hour.