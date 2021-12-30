ICMR nominates AIIMS Bhubaneswar as advanced Centre for Clinical Trials in Eastern Region

Bhubaneswar : Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has nominated AIIMS Bhubaneswar as an Advanced Centre for Clinical Trials in the Eastern region. ICMR had called for an expression of interest from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to apply for it. This has added another success story for AIIMS Bhubaneswar. Once the process gets completed, it will play a pivotal role to fight with Covid like situation.

Dr. Sujit Kumar Tripathy, Additional Professor of Orthopaedics Department, AIIMS Bhubaneswar was the lead applicant with other faculty members such as Dr. Rituparno Maiti, Dr. Anand Srinivasan, Dr. Rashmi Das, Dr. Rashmi Mohanty, Dr. Arvind Singh, Dr. Ramadass Balamurugan and Dr. Saroj Majumdar made a truly multidisciplinary team with varied interest and skills they bring to the table. It is heartening to see other established institutions now being considered on par with AIIMS Bhubaneswar. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has congratulated all the stakeholders involved in the process for the success. It may be noted here that former Director of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Dr. Gitanjali Batmanabane guiding the process formed a multidisciplinary team in this endeavour.

AIIMS BHUBANESWAR has been able to establish other centres for research like Microbiome, Mycology, Brain bank, molecular cancer research facility and in medical education. A good news in the year to end with and expecting much more in coming year for AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

