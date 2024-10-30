ICICI Lombard stands in solidarity with Odisha amidst severe cyclonic storm Dana

Bhubaneswar: In the aftermath of the severe cyclonic storm Dana that impacted the coastal districts of Odisha, ICICI Lombard, one of the leading general insurance company, extends its heartfelt condolences to those affected by the storm and expresses its solidarity with the people of Odisha during this challenging time.

As Cyclone Dana brought wind speeds exceeding 110 km/h and heavy rainfall to the coastal regions, including parts of West Bengal, ICICI Lombard reaffirms its unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of its customers and communities. We urge residents in affected areas to prioritize their safety by staying updated through local authorities and emergency advisories.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance recognizes that natural calamities of this magnitude can result in unexpected damages and losses. To offer prompt support to policyholders impacted by Cyclone Dana, we have set up a dedicated help desk to streamline the claims settlement process. Our team is available 24/7 to provide assistance, ensuring a seamless experience during this difficult period.

For immediate support and assistance, please reach out to ICICI Lombard through the following channels:

ICICI Lombard remains committed to supporting the communities of Odisha and West Bengal during this challenging time. We will continue to monitor the situation closely and adjust our support as needed.