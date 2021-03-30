ICICI Foundation to donate over 100 state-of-the-art dialysis machines

Mumbai: ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth (ICICI Foundation), the CSR arm of the ICICI Group, announced that it will donate over 100 dialysis machines to enhance the healthcare infrastructure in the country. ICICI Foundation will provide these machines to various hospitals free-of-cost. This initiative is aimed at providing affordable treatment to the lesser privileged across 60 districts in 14 states in the country.

ICICI Foundation is procuring these state-of-the-art imported machines and providing them to the identified hospitals with a four year warranty in order to ensure uninterrupted operations at the dialysis centres.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saurabh Singh, President, ICICI Foundation for Inclusive Growth said, “ICICI Group has a long-standing legacy of contributing to nation-building. In line with this philosophy, ICICI Foundation has worked continuously to improve the well-being of citizens. As a step towards promoting healthcare, we are donating over 100 dialysis machines. This will make affordable dialysis treatment available for patients in towns of various districts, closer to their homes. We believe that this initiative will offer conveniences of time and cost saving for the patients, as they no longer have to travel to big cities for dialysis.”

This move is a step in the direction to augment the availability of dialysis machines across various states, where the availability of these machines is lower. This initiative is in line with the vision of ‘Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis Programme’, under the National Health Mission, for providing free dialysis services to the poor.